Here's what Deutsche Telekom's (ETR:DTE) declining rates of return mean

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at some key financial metrics. A common approach is to try to find a company Return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is increasing along with the growth amount of capital employed. Ultimately, it shows that this is a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigation Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE), we don’t think the current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who aren’t sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company generates from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Deutsche Telekom, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.079 = €21b ÷ (€303b – €36b) (Based on last twelve months till September 2023),

Thus, Deutsche Telekom’s ROCE is 7.9%. This is a low return in itself, but compared to the average of 5.2% generated by the telecom industry, it is much better.

In the chart above we measured Deutsche Telekom’s forward ROCE against its past performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you want to see what analysts are forecasting next, you should check out our Free Report for Deutsche Telekom.

What does the ROCE trend tell us for Deutsche Telekom?

The returns on capital there are much better than what we are seeing at Deutsche Telekom. The company has deployed 125% more capital over the past five years, and the return on that capital has remained steady at 7.9%. Given that the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears that the investments that have been made do not provide high returns on capital.

Our take on Deutsche Telekom’s ROCE

As we’ve seen above, Deutsche Telekom’s return on capital hasn’t grown but it is reinvesting in the business. However the market may be hoping for an improvement in these trends as the stock is up 74% over the past five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continues, we think the chances of it being a multi-bagger from here are not high.

