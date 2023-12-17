Here's what could happen next with the price of Bitcoin (BTC)

The crypto market is going through ups and downs as the price of Bitcoin is swinging between narrow ranges. The price has currently fallen below $42,000, indicating a significant uptrend among other altcoins in the region. This has led to a calm trend in the market while the global crypto market capitalization remains above $1.6 trillion. Additionally, there emerges some possibility of liquidity for the star crypto, Bitcoin, taking it below $40,000.

If Bitcoin falls below $40,000, what could happen to the crypto market trend in 2024? Will the bullish forecast remain in place, or will another year be marked for the recovery phase?

BTC price is trading within a range of higher highs and lows, as bulls consistently fail to propel the coin towards the resistance zone between $44,200 and $44,700. In such a case, can we expect a modest decline?

A popular analyst, michael van de poppeSTAR suggests a minor trend reversal for the token and believes that the price will soon drop below $40,000.

“The market is still consolidating, which is normal. I would generally be happy to see Bitcoin take liquidity below $40K and move back towards higher levels and ETF approval from there.

Now that a decline in the price of BTC may be imminent, will the coin’s annual trade close out bearish? Here’s what could happen next in the crypto market.

Bitcoin may continue to rise and may even reach higher highs. But this rise may be for a short period only.

Additionally, Memcoin may start to surge, which may signal the end of the current rally.

Whales and big players take a step back, which could trigger a minor market decline

Longs may be liquidated, causing market participants to lose hope of a further rally

The economy may accelerate in the coming year and new capital may go out.

Bulls and whales jump in, causing significant market moves that retail traders will not be able to see.

The markets are more or less following the same pattern, and hence, a repeat action can be expected in the coming days. If this materializes, Bitcoin price may take longer than anticipated to make a new ATH above $70,000.

