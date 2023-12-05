Here’s what $100 invested in Bitcoin today would be worth if the crypto hits new all-time high

leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin BTC/USD valuation has soared in 2023, with the crypto up by over 150% year to date and hitting new 52-week highs in recent days.

With a market capitalization of $817.8 billion, Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency. Despite rising in value in 2023, the crypto remains below its all-time high.

Here’s a look at what a return to all-time highs could mean for holders and investors.

What happened: established by pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto In 2009, Bitcoin was founded a year after a whitepaper on electronic cash systems was published.

The first genesis block of Bitcoin was mined in January 2009 and the rest, as they say, is history.

In the early days Bitcoin could only be obtained by mining or using peer-to-peer transaction networks. Today, Bitcoin is readily available through many cryptocurrency platforms and retail investment apps.

Investors are able to buy Bitcoin in any size or quantity on most platforms.

Some investors have been scared off by Bitcoin’s volatility over the past few years. The bankruptcy of several cryptocurrency-related companies in 2022 led to a year-to-date decline in the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s value and interest have increased during 2022 and 2023 due to macroeconomic and global events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the collapse of several banks in the US.

The potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the SEC has also been an item that has led to increased attention and price targets on Bitcoin.

While some are skeptical of the value of cryptocurrencies and their use cases moving forward, several bulls have come forward including ark fund ceo kathy woodWho has a price target that could see the leading cryptocurrency top $1 million in the future.

A price of $1 million for Bitcoin would be significantly higher than the all-time high of $68,789.63 for the crypto in November 2021.

Related Link: 13 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Bitcoin On The Cryptocurrency’s 13th Birthday

Investing $100 in Bitcoin: A $100 investment in Bitcoin today could buy 0.00239 BTC, based on the current price of $41,810.58 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $68,789.63 in November 2021. The coin failed to reach the price of $69,420, a figure that some had suggested the internet could break, by combining the two most popularly memorable (and meme-worthy) numbers.

If Bitcoin returns to all-time highs, a $100 investment today would be worth $164.41, representing a return of +64.4%.,

Although Bitcoin may never reach Ark Invest’s price targets of $500,000 or $1 million, the chances of a return to all-time highs may be high.

Those who have been following cryptocurrencies for years know that there are many waves and cycles, and Bitcoin could reach new all-time highs during the next bull run.

Read Next: If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin When Warren Buffett Called It ‘Rat Poison Squared’, How Much Would You Have Now

Photo: Executium via Unsplash

Source: www.benzinga.com