Here’s the right way to lend money or give a gift to help your loved one buy a home

Saving for a down payment on a home can take a long time, especially amid rising mortgage rates and higher home prices.

That’s why some Americans are looking to family for help.

In fact, according to a recent study by the National Association of Realtors, the share of first-time homebuyers who received a down payment gift or loan from relatives or friends during the home buying process was 23% in 2023. NAR found that 19% received gifts, while only 4% took out a family loan.

This makes sense as home prices continue to reach record highs and mortgage rates remain above 7%, making affordability more difficult for young buyers who are struggling with student loans and rising costs day by day. Are.

“You have a generation that struggles to find a down payment for their first home,” Michelle Cross, owner of Capital Intelligence Services, told Yahoo Finance. “I’m fourth generation in financial services… my father has done this for almost 60 years. And you’re dealing with individual customers, and it’s very difficult to find savings.”

Intrafamily loans can help Americans speed up the home buying process in an unfriendly housing market.

“So really understanding that it’s not overly complicated, how it can be done easily, and how you can potentially save a family member a significant amount of money through a lower interest rate and a little more flexibility, it’s “Can be very attractive,” said Jaime Eckels, certified financial planner and wealth management partner at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

Here’s how to get such financial assistance.

Do you have enough money?

Those who want to help should start by taking inventory of their money to make sure they can truly assist their family members in financing their down payment. Those receiving money should also keep their finances in mind.

Both need to understand what their sources of income and expenses are. For people acquiring, know “what your expenses would be if you owned a home, and now you have mortgage payments and property taxes and everything that comes with home ownership,” Eckels said.

If possible, experts recommend that buyers receiving assistance also spend at least 20% of the down payment on the home. Otherwise, they must also pay private mortgage insurance, or PMI, which increases the monthly mortgage payment.

“It’s not going to be the first choice because it adds a lot of cost to the price of home ownership and takes away some of the value of home ownership, and it makes it harder to build equity,” Cross said.

Don’t forget the emotional implications of helping.

Cross said the unfairness creates a huge rift between family members. In particular, he said that children or grandchildren resent feeling that their siblings or cousins ​​were treated better than them.

“Make sure that if you are going to give a loan [or gift] Money for a child or a grandchild, you have the ability and desire to do the same for everyone else,” he said. “Otherwise, you’re helping a child, and you’re probably breaking up your family.”

Gift or loan?

It is very important to define what support you are providing.

“People need to be clear about what they’re asking for or what they’re getting,” said Doug Ryan, vice president of policy and research at the housing nonprofit Prosperity Now. “Are they getting any gifts? And does this give rise to any tax implications? It’s a good idea to talk to a lawyer to prepare this for you.”

If the down payment assistance is a gift, the maximum amount a gift giver can give to another person – other than a spouse – without reporting it to the IRS in the 2023 calendar year is $17,000. If it’s anything more than that, the giftor will need to file tax form 709 to report the gift.

This does not mean that the gift is taxable. This means that gifts over $17,000 can count toward the gift giver’s lifetime gift exemption. For 2023, the maximum lifetime amount before the federal gift tax applies is $12.92 million in cash or other assets.

Then, there are also intra-family loans for down payment assistance. In inter-family loans, a person of means helps a family member finance their mortgage and then charges them the interest. These loans also must be repaid on a stipulated schedule.

For a loan, start with an agreement

Eckels recommends hiring an attorney and formally documenting the agreement between family members. The paperwork should include the loan, rates, and total payment for the property. Eckels said it is especially important for the person lending money to place a lien on the property to be able to use it as collateral in the event of default.

“It is still extremely important to have proper documentation of the loan. And so many times that means bringing in a lawyer to make sure that the proper documents are drafted to make sure that all the terms are clearly spelled out as to what happens in the event of default, “He said. “Also making sure the proper paperwork is on file because you know, there are state and county specific real estate liens that need to be reported and filed as well.”

Make sure any loans comply with federal regulations

In order for the IRS to qualify as a loan rather than a taxable gift, the interest on the money lent must be greater than or equal to the applicable federal rate. There are short-term, medium-term and long-term rates depending on the tenure of the loan. Lenders need to know how much a buyer is expected to pay because it is part of the debt-to-income equation used to qualify applicants for a mortgage.

In some cases, Ryan said, advance payments on borrowed funds may not be allowed if the borrower fails to follow federal regulations by not charging the proper applicable federal rate. This could constitute mortgage fraud.

Additionally, according to LendingTree, a traditional mortgage lender may require any loan from the family to be secured by some type of collateral, such as a car or other property owned by the buyer. The person lending the money may also need to provide a written statement attesting to the terms of the loan for the mortgage application process.

Find an inter-family mortgage company

Katherine Valega, a financial planner at Green Bee Advisory, recommends that people who want to borrow against family members to buy a home find an intra-family mortgage company. Such companies can help formalize loan repayments and ensure that all tax documents are properly filed. Valega said such a system could help reduce hurdles in the repayment process.

“It’s very easy to say, ‘Oh, hey, Mom, I can’t pay.’ Correct?” He said. “So I would always say if you’re considering a long-term loan, I would probably connect you with one of these services that helps you repay the loan and make sure all the tax documents are filed correctly.”

maintain open communication

Eckels explained that providing monetary assistance – especially when money is loaned – can often change the dynamics of family relationships and create tension where it did not exist. In particular, a relative can keep track of the expenses of the loved one they have helped.

He said, “So you kind of open the door to allow other people into your personal space, your personal business, and maybe they want to be a little more involved and that creates a bond between family members.” “Some tension may arise.”

The best way to deal with this is to keep an open dialogue with their family members, especially when it comes to debt, which is an ongoing financial commitment.

“The number one thing to do before entering into this loan process or document is to talk about every scenario. What if I lose my job and hence am not able to pay?” Eckels said. “I think it’s just about talking about it, talking about different scenarios, structuring the loan, what happens in the event of not being able to make the payments. Just after that conversation, I think that’s probably the best thing you can do.”

