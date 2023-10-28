Here’s the net worth of Americans at every age—for those under 35, it’s 142% higher

Simple Images | moment | getty images

According to the Federal Reserve’s October 2023 Survey of Consumer Finances, Americans under 35 saw their average net worth increase by a whopping 142% between 2019 and 2022 — from $16,100 to $39,000.

The report defines net worth as the difference between a person’s assets and liabilities. Assets are things that you expect to retain value in the future, like your home or investments. Liabilities, on the other hand, are debts or money you owe, such as your mortgage, car payment or student loans.

Up to that point, many young people do not have assets that can increase their net worth. Less than 40% of Americans under 35 will own a home by 2022, according to the latest Census data.

On the other hand, the average net worth of Americans between the ages of 65 and 74 is the highest among all age groups, with their net worth increasing from an average of $308,800 to $409,900 over the same time period.

It makes sense that a large percentage of older Americans own their homes. Plus, they have more time to earn money and grow their investments.

Here is the average net worth of Americans, broken down by age.

Remember, building your net worth takes time. Although owning property is one way to increase your net worth, there are many other ways to do it, such as starting a successful company.

One thing you don’t need to do is deprive yourself of small luxuries, self-made millionaire and author of the New York Times bestseller “I’ll Teach You to Be Rich” Ramit Sethi told CNBC Make It in December. Told.

“I’m not the guy who would say, ‘Hey, gotta cut back on the lats. And if you save for the next 360,000 years, you can afford a down payment on a house.’ It doesn’t work,” he told CNBC’s Frank Holland during the CNBC Make It Your Money virtual event on Dec. 13.

Sethi says that instead, the key to building wealth is investing.

Investing helps your money grow faster than a savings account thanks to compound interest. With this, you earn interest on your initial investment as well as interest accumulated over time.

If you’re new to investing, many financial experts, including billionaire Warren Buffett, recommend starting with low-cost index mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that track a market index like the S&P 500. This type of fund invests your money in around 500 top performing companies, including giants like Amazon, Microsoft and Netflix.

Owning these types of funds is less risky than owning individual stocks because they provide automatic diversification. Your investments are spread across multiple companies, reducing the chance that a decline in one company’s share price will cause damage to your overall portfolio.

And while this strategy won’t make you a millionaire overnight, it can help you build long-term wealth for the future.

“Real wealth is almost always built consistently over a long period of time,” Sethi told Make It at a December event. “It’s boring, as it should be.”

