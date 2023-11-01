Here’s the ‘most important metric’ as Wall Street prepares for Apple’s upcoming earnings report

Apple is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after markets close on Thursday.

Investors are focused on Apple’s iPhone sales in China and the company’s outlook for the holiday quarter.

All eyes are on Apple as it is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth quarter earnings after markets close on Thursday.

Analysts are focused on the state of the iPhone maker’s China business, the company’s outlook for the holiday quarter and any comments related to the revenue it received from Google for its default search engine deal, which is at the center of the Justice Department protest. Trust case against Alphabet.

According to Bloomberg data, the quarterly figures expected by Wall Street are as follows:

Income: $89.34 billion

$89.34 billion earnings per share: $1.39

$1.39 gross margin: 44.5%

According to JPMorgan, Apple has been selling its new iPhone 15s for more than a month, and the estimated delivery time has been steadily decreasing. This suggests that demand is weaker than previous iPhone launches, supply has increased, or a mixture of the two.

On Monday, Apple announced a refreshed lineup of MacBook Pro and Mac computers, as well as a new family of M3 chips to begin sales in its computer division.

What Wall Street analysts are saying about Apple’s upcoming earnings report.

1. Goldman Sachs: Double-digit revenue declines in Mac and iPad

Goldman believes Apple’s EPS of $1.39 and revenue of $88.9 billion are in line with estimates.

The bank said Apple cannot rely on its Mac and iPad divisions to drive earnings strength this quarter, leaving the iPhone and Services businesses to suffer significant losses.

“We expect double-digit revenue declines in Mac (-24% year-on-year) and iPad (-12% year-on-year), reflecting tighter calculations from the year before, which “were largely benefited from backlog fulfillment in MAC,” Goldman Sachs said in a recent note.

According to Goldman Sachs, other topics that will be the focus of investors include the potential impact of increasing smartphone competition in China, the future of Apple’s default search engine deal with Google and details on artificial intelligence.

Goldman Sachs rates Apple a “Buy” with a $213 price target, indicating a potential upside of 25%.

JP Morgan: ‘High competitive pressure in China’

Analysts expect Apple’s earnings to be “better than feared”, but they highlighted rising China-related risks.

“We continue to see challenges for Apple, given the high competitive pressures in China as well as global growth,” JPMorgan said in a recent note. He said he expects strong guidance in the first quarter.

But Apple should still command a premium valuation because investors “view the company as more resilient to macro despite considerable exposure to consumer spending.”

Meanwhile, Apple’s services business is an “underappreciated driver of financial position,” with double-digit revenue growth and a higher revenue mix that boosts margins, the note said.

JPMorgan rates Apple at “Overweight” with a $230 price target, indicating a potential upside of 35%.

Bloomberg Intelligence: China possibly ‘most important metric’

Investors will be focused on Apple’s comments during the earnings call, and Bloomberg Intelligence expects concerns over the company’s China business.

“Apple’s comments regarding iPhone demand and the competitive environment in China will likely be the most important metrics to focus on,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Lucas Ramadan said in a recent note.

Ramadan highlighted recent reports suggesting that iPhone 15 sales have been weak in China, but the bigger question is what is causing that weakness.

Is this due to the slowing Chinese economy, increasing competition from Huawei, and/or rising nationalism?

“Apple’s comment on which of the above factors is impacting sales will be important, as the latter two are a bigger issue than lower sales due to short-term spending issues,” Ramadan said.

