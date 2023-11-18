Here's the Fed's 2024 meeting schedule and interest rate outlook

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference… [+] Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Markets expect interest rates to drop in 2024, but not by much. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

© 2023 Bloomberg Finance LP

The Federal Reserve is expected to eventually cut interest rates in 2024, but in a measured manner and weighted towards the second half of the year. Today, the Fed funds target rate is 5.25% to 5.5%. The market expects rates to fall by about 1% by the end of 2024, as assessed by the CME FedWatch tool, which measures debt markets’ implicit expectations. The current range of rates results suggests a likely range between 4% and 5% for short-term rates through December 2024.

The Fed’s latest projections from September 20 are more hawkish from the market’s perspective. These suggest that rates may not fall that much and could fall to a range of 4.% to 5.5% by December 2024.

However, Fed policymakers will update those projections in their next interest rate decision and the final decision for 2023 on Dec. 1, when rates are expected to remain steady. So far, Fed officials have also argued that rates could rise again from here. It is now being described more as a possible scenario under certain economic conditions rather than a base case for interest rates.

Fed meeting calendar for 2024

The Fed has a normal schedule of eight meetings through 2024 to set interest rates. Of course, the Fed can adjust monetary policy whenever it wants. This may happen if unusual economic events are seen in 2024. The Fed will announce decisions on interest rates after its two-day meetings:

31 January

March 20

may 1

12 June

31st July

18 September

7 November

18th December

Each decision will be announced via a written statement at 2 pm ET and the announcement will be followed by a press conference. The minutes of each meeting are released after 3 weeks.

Every other meeting (March, June, September and December) will be accompanied by a summary of economic projections where policymakers will document their expectations for interest rates, growth, unemployment and inflation for the coming years and longer term.

what to expect

The current narrative is that inflation is slowing and on track to return to the Fed’s 2% annual target over the medium term. Of course, the Fed still wants to see more data confirming that view. It has claimed that rates could rise again if inflation is not progressively reduced.

However, in recent weeks markets have taken the stance that inflation is under control and no further increases in interest rates are on the way. This is not entirely different from the Fed’s view, but Fed officials still express some concern that inflation may not decline sustainably from here.

A soft landing?

The second consideration is economic development. The jobs market remains strong so far in 2023, but jobs growth has slowed from high levels and may weaken further in 2024. There is some suggestion that a recession could occur in 2024, with warnings of a recession of the yield curve and rising unemployment.

A recession would be positive in curbing inflation, but would present risks to the Fed’s goal of maintaining full employment. If the economy sees something more severe than a so-called soft landing, and soft landings have historically been rare, the Fed may be tempted to cut rates to help shore up the economy. For now, however, the Fed has argued that its goal is to keep rates high to manage inflation. Still, there is a possible scenario where a severe recession prompts the Fed to cut rates faster than planned.

Overall, interest rates are expected to decline in 2024, but neither sharply nor dramatically. The picture could change if inflation rises as expected. An equally severe recession, which is also not expected, could prompt the Fed to cut rates at a rapid pace.

Source: www.forbes.com