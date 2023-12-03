Here’s the exact time when ‘Fortnite’ servers shut down and Chapter 5, Season 1 begins

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1 is almost here. Credit: Epic Games

It’s a big weekend Fortnite fan.

fortnite ogAfter less than a month the season is over. The wildly popular season, which returned to the original map, clocked in at over 100 million players during November, making it the most popular season of the free-to-play battle royale game ever.

The OG season was concluded by a massive live-event featuring rapper Eminem. Three new upcoming games were also shown at the Big Bang event Fortnite Experience:

lego fortnite – A survival/crafting LEGO adventure.

– A survival/crafting LEGO adventure. rocket racing Rocket League – a racing game developed by studio Psyonix.

Rocket League – a racing game developed by studio Psyonix. fortnite festival Rock Band – a music game developed by studio Harmonix where you can play alone or with friends in a band. It starts on December 9th with The Weeknd

lego fortnite Credit: Epic Games

The live-event was so popular that many players, including me, had to wait in hours-long queues and couldn’t login to join the fun. Luckily, it’s epic The event is being run twice more today.

Now, Epic has disabled all Fortnite Experience and game modes except for player-created content for the rest of the day, as the game’s developers are preparing for Chapter 5, Season 1. The new season is being called Underground. You can watch the trailer for the new season (featuring) family guy Peter Griffin and of metal gear snake) Right here.

It’s all anticipation of the new Chapter 5, Season 1 and a brand new map. The servers will be down later so that Epic can push the update. Server downtime begins 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT. Usually these big seasonal updates take a few hours, and this one may take a little longer because this is a brand new chapter, with a brand new map and more. There’s no exact time for the new season to go live, but it’s expected to go live sometime in the morning on Sunday, December 3. You should be able to install updates by the time you wake up in the morning.

Three new games-lego fortnite rocket racing And fortnite festival-Everything will start after the start of the new season next week.