Here's the biggest lesson I learned from Cathie Wood's flagship fund. The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of ARK Invest, has made quite a name for herself on Wall Street. She is known for her big bets on disruptive companies that focus on innovation and the introduction of tomorrow’s latest technology. Wood’s investment philosophy contrasts sharply with those who favor a more conservative approach, but his success reflects a true risk-reward trade-off.

ARK Invest’s flagship exchange-traded fund (ETF), ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK 1.48%), quickly becoming a favorite of investors in the booming market following the downturn at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. From March 2020 to February 2021, the ARK Innovation ETF climbed more than 300%. Assets under management averaged more than $9 million in 2016, but at its peak in 2021, it reached just under $28 billion. Today, it sits at approximately $7.9 billion.

The ARK Innovation ETF’s roller-coaster ride since its October 2014 debut has confirmed a timeless lesson for me: reacting prematurely can often do more harm than good.

ARK Innovation ETF mirrors the movements of growth stocks

The actively managed ARK Innovation ETF aims to hold 35 to 55 stocks at any given time, all of which fit into the growth stock category. Here are its top 10 holdings as of November 24, 2023:

coinbase : 10.15%

: 10.15% Roku : 8.70%

: 8.70% Tesla : 8.01%

: 8.01% zoom video communication : 6.84%

: 6.84% UiPath : 6.58%

: 6.58% block : 5.88%

: 5.88% CRISPR Therapeutics : 4.94%

: 4.94% roblox : 4.21%

: 4.21% draftkings : 3.94%

: 3.94% twilio: 3.94%

The stock market, in general, is volatile, but this volatility is often heightened for growth stocks because their share prices are strongly influenced by market sentiment and future growth expectations.

ETFs relieve investors from the impact of an individual company’s volatility as they spread their investments across multiple companies. However, with a specialized fund like the ARK Innovation ETF – which focuses on high-growth industries – that diversification doesn’t always ease the pain of market fluctuations because all of its individual holdings are subject to rapid fluctuations. are subject.

Keep your focus on long-term goals

Indiscipline in investment can prove costly. I’m sure millions of investors (myself included) can attest to this firsthand. With respect to growth stocks, the biggest part of being disciplined is to expect (and embrace) inevitable volatility and not allow it to cause you to make a short-term move that goes against your long-term interest.

During periods when growth stocks are rising, it is easier to deposit money into the stock market to take advantage. However, this can cause you to abandon conventional investing wisdom, skip your due diligence, and put you at risk of losing money fast if the stock market reverses. Nearly a year after its February 2021 peak, the ARK Innovation ETF had lost half its value. It is currently down more than 70% from that peak.

On the other hand, being undisciplined may cause you to sell shares prematurely in a bear market for fear of losing money. Investing is a long game, especially when dealing with growth stocks that are relatively early in their development. Part of playing the long game is understanding that it doesn’t matter whether a stock is up today, down next week, up next month, down next year, or whatever – as long as the long-term results are there.

Avoid trying to time the market

One of the most effective methods I have found to stay disciplined with investing is to use dollar-cost averaging. When you do dollar-cost averaging, you put yourself on a schedule, choosing a set amount to invest at predetermined intervals – weekly, biweekly, monthly, etc. – and at that time, you buy shares. No matter what the prices.

You make your predetermined investment regardless of whether you believe the shares are worth more or less at any given time. Your investment frequency should be what works best for you and what is most likely to help you remain consistent.

It’s natural for investors to occasionally want to try to “time the market” by buying before stock prices rise or selling before stock prices fall, but timing the market will give you the best results. Any success will be more a result of luck than skill. You can make educated guesses about the future direction of stocks using logic, but the problem is that the stock market is not always rational, especially not in the short term.

Using a dollar-cost averaging strategy can help you fight the urge to try to time the market, and keep your focus on staying consistent through constantly changing market conditions. That’s usually what matters in the long run.

Source: www.fool.com