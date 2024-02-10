Here's the average Social Security benefit at ages 62 and 66

For the past 22 years, national pollster Gallup has conducted an annual survey of retirees to gauge how dependent they are on their Social Security income. 80% to 90% of those surveyed consistently noted that their Social Security check is a “major” or “minor” source of income. In other words, making ends meet is a necessity.

Given how important Social Security benefits have been to retirees for more than two decades, it’s imperative that future generations of retired workers get as much as possible from America’s top retirement program. But for that to happen, future retirees first need to become familiar with the factors that can affect their monthly Social Security benefits, as well as understand that claiming age is the biggest pendulum-swing of them all. How is the factor.

These are the four puzzle pieces used to calculate your Social Security benefits

While there’s no denying that Social Security can, at times, be more complicated than necessary – for example, depending on your provisional income, a percentage of your Social Security benefits are taxed at the federal level. 10 – The pieces of the puzzle used by the Social Security Administration (SSA) to calculate your benefits are straightforward:

work history

Earning History

full retirement age

age claim

The first two components are interconnected. The SSA will take into account your 35 highest-earning, inflation-adjusted years when calculating your retired-employee benefit. If you’ve been a high income earner throughout your lifetime, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy a larger benefit during retirement.

However, there is a caveat to the above: For those working under 35 each year, the SSA will average $0 in your calculations. If you want to maximize the amount you get from America’s top retirement program, you’ll need to work at least 35 years.

The third factor of importance is your full retirement age, which the SSA sometimes refers to as “normal retirement age.” This represents the age at which you can receive 100% of your retired-employee benefits and is determined entirely by your year of birth. This is the only component over which you have no control.

The fourth “puzzle piece,” and the one that can really determine whether your Social Security payments are maxed out on a monthly and/or lifetime basis, is your claiming age. While eligible workers have the option to take their payment before age 62, there are substantial rewards for being patient. Starting at age 62 and continuing through age 69, retired-employee benefits can increase by up to 8% per year, as shown in the table.

Birth Year age 62 age 63 age 64 age 65 age 66 age 67 age 68 age 69 age 70 1943-1954 75% 80% 86.7% 93.3% 100% 108% 116% 124% 132% 1955 74.2% 79.2% 85.6% 92.2% 98.9% 106.7% 114.7% 122.7% 130.7% 1956 73.3% 78.3% 84.4% 91.1% 97.8% 105.3% 113.3% 121.3% 129.3% 1957 72.5% 77.5% 83.3% 90% 96.7% 104% 112% 120% 128% 1958 71.7% 76.7% 82.2% 88.9% 95.6% 102.7% 110.7% 118.7% 126.7% 1959 70.8% 75.8% 81.1% 87.8% 94.4% 101.3% 109.3% 117.3% 125.3% 1960 or later 70% 75% 80% 86.7% 93.3% 100% 108% 116% 124%

What is the average Social Security benefit at ages 62 and 66?

Depending on your birth year and the traditional claiming age range of 62 to 70, your claiming age may be Huge Impact on what you receive each month. If you were born in or after 1960 (i.e., most of today’s workforce), claiming benefits as early as possible could reduce your monthly benefit by up to 30%. By comparison, waiting until age 70 could make your Social Security check 24% to 32% larger than the amount you’ll take at full retirement age, depending on your birth year.

Despite each age in the traditional claiming age range having its own unique benefits and drawbacks, ages 62 and 66 stand out as some of the most popular options for retired workers.

The psychological reason why claiming at age 62 is so popular is that it allows retirees to access their benefits sooner. Even though claimants turning 62 are accepting a permanent reduction of 25% to 30% in their payments (depending on their birth year), this allows them to receive their benefit while they are old enough to enjoy it. Are young.

A major reason for claiming at age 62 is related to the Social Security Board of Trustees’ forecast that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund (OASI) will exhaust its asset reserves by 2033. If OASI’s surplus cash built up since its inception were to expire over the nine years, benefit cuts of up to 23% could be required for retired workers and survivor beneficiaries. Claiming at age 62 may be seen by some retirees as a way to get ahead of any potential benefit reductions.

Meanwhile, age 66 has gained prominence as the midpoint of the traditional claim age range. Waiting only four years after eligibility to receive your Social Security check can reduce permanent monthly deductions for future retirees. Plus, even at 66, you’re probably still young enough to enjoy getting paid.

A middle-of-the-road claim like age 66 also makes sense, given that life expectancy has increased markedly since the first retired-employee check was mailed in January 1940. All told, average life expectancy has increased 13 years since 1940, which may encourage retirees to be patient.

Now that you have a clear understanding of what could force retirees to claim their payouts at ages 62 and 66, let’s get into the meat and potatoes and examine what happens at these respective ages. How many beneficiaries are bringing home every month? Note that the following average benefits are based on the recipient’s age in December 2023 and do not necessarily indicate the age at which they began taking their payments. For example, a beneficiary age 66 may choose to receive their payments between age 62 and age 66.

As of December 2023, more than 590,000 retired-worker beneficiaries were receiving $1,298.26 per month at age 62, according to recently released data from the SSA’s Actuary Office. In comparison, there were 66 retired-employee beneficiaries taking home about 2.11 million old people. $1,739.92 per month. In other words, claimants aged 62 are receiving about 25% less per month than beneficiaries aged 66.

Is there such a thing as a “best” age claim?

This brings us to the most important question: what is the best age to make a claim?

The solid answer is that we don’t know. To fully know what claiming age will maximize our lifetime benefits, we will need to know our “departure” date. Thankfully, this is something we don’t know. But it also means that our claim decisions will always involve some level of guesswork.

Despite this prevalent uncertainty, researchers at online financial planning company United Income released a report in 2019 that took a comprehensive look at the claiming decisions of 20,000 retirees to determine whether some retirees made better claims than others. Is the age. The researchers used data from the University of Michigan Health and Retirement Study to illustrate their findings.

The primary finding from United Income’s study is that retirees rarely optimized their claims. An “optimal” claim is one that provides the highest possible benefit to the retiree. Lifelong Income (note the emphasis I put on “lifetime”).

It is also noteworthy that the optimal and actual claims were diametrically opposed to each other. While most retirees chose to begin receiving their payments before reaching full retirement age, additional findings showed that later claims would overwhelmingly have generated the highest lifetime income.

Interestingly, ages 62, 63, 64, and 65 (not in this order) were the four claiming ages with the lowest probability of maximizing lifetime benefits. On the other hand, a surprising 57% of the beneficiaries would have received the maximum benefit from Social Security with a claim age of 70 years. For what it’s worth, the ages trail 66, 70, 67, 69, and 68 (in that order) in percentage of optimal claims.

Does this study conclusively mean that everyone should take their payout at age 70? No, there would be plenty of viable reasons to consider claiming earlier, such as if you are the lower-income spouse and want to generate income for the household while your significant other’s payments increase over time. Similarly, if you have one or more chronic health conditions that may shorten your life expectancy, an early claim may make perfect sense.

But United Income’s report demonstrates the power of patience. Even though everyone will rely on some combination of financial needs, marital status, and personal health when deciding their all-important Social Security claims, waiting will be a statistically better option for most future retirees.

