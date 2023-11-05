Here's the average net worth of Americans by age

(Nexstar) – When you think of net worth, the names of some of the richest people in the world may come to mind, like Jeff Bezos or Oprah. But you don’t need to be a billionaire for this.

Anyone can calculate their net worth, and it is a great way to measure your financial health. The Federal Reserve released its Survey of Consumer Finances in October, outlining the average net worth of Americans by age — so you can see how you stack up against your peers.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), net worth is your assets minus your liabilities. Simply put, it is everything you have and everything you owe.

Assets are things like your home and retirement investments. Liabilities include debts like student loans and car payments.

You can use the FDIC’s calculator here to determine your net worth.

Average net worth of Americans by age

The Federal Reserve releases its survey of consumer finances every three years. The most recent report primarily includes data collected in 2022.

According to the report, between 2019 and 2022, the average net worth of American households is expected to increase by 37% to $192,900. The average, or median, net worth increased 23% to $1,063,700.

You may be wondering why the mean is so much higher than the average net worth. This is because the wealthiest households push the average up.

The Federal Reserve reported that several factors could contribute to the increase in net worth in 2022, such as changes in the US economy, a larger number of households reporting “unusual income” in this recent survey and people experiencing COVID-19. Saved more money in the beginning of -19. pandemic.

The following table includes both the average and median net worth, broken down by the age of the head of household or reference person. The survey does not use the term “reference person” to make judgments about how different families might be structured. Single people who are financially influential are also considered reference persons.

Age of the head of the household (or reference person) average net worth average net worth under 35 $39,000 $183,500 35-44 $135,600 $549,600 45-54 $247,200 $975,800 55-64 $364,500 $1,566,900 65-74 $409,000 $1,794,600 75+ $335,600 $1,624,100

Source: Federal Reserve’s 2023 Survey of Consumer Finances

In addition to net worth, the report also found that the home ownership rate increased slightly to 66.1% within those three years. The survey said the average net housing price for households who own homes is expected to rise from $139,100 in 2019 to $201,000 in 2022.

Click here to view the full report.

