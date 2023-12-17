'Here's how you make your luck work: Work': Ramaswamy explains how he gets his energy after 40 missions this week – Times of India

New Delhi: Indian-American leader and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has engaged in 42 campaign events as of Saturday, surpassing all other 2024 candidates, USA Today reported.

Reflecting on his working style, Ramaswamy credited his motivation to the “energy of the crowd” in Iowa, the first state to hear from voters next month. Despite acknowledging the logistical challenges of his intense schedule, the 38-year-old Ohio-based entrepreneur emphasized his caffeine-free campaign approach, saying it aligns with staying connected to the people he wants to represent.

Preferring to connect with caucusgoers and pizza ranches rather than exclusive mega-donor retreats, Ramaswamy reiterated the influence of his parents’ values, emphasizing the role of hard work in his life.

Ramaswamy, a graduate of Yale Law School with a net worth of approximately USD 630 million, is running his campaign with the same dedication as his business, maintaining a rigorous schedule. His business partner, Anson Frericks, highlighted Ramaswamy’s tireless work ethic and absence of downtime.

During the campaign, the team struggles with sleep deprivation and a diet dominated by Pizza Ranch. Despite the challenges, Ramaswami remains committed to grassroots engagement, accepting the sacrifices necessary to achieve something important for the country.

Ramaswamy’s diet consists mainly of Pizza Ranch, a Thai restaurant near his campaign headquarters, and occasional favorites like cheese enchiladas. He stays fresh with physical activities like running, tennis, pushups, and even learned to surf after the third GOP debate.

Balancing presidential aspirations with fatherhood, Ramaswamy has seamlessly integrated his professional and family lives on the campaign trail. The social media posts showcase moments from family time, including videos of her interacting with her 1-year-old son Arjun and discussing bedtime with her 3-year-old son Kartik.

His wife, Apoorva Ramaswamy, a Yale-educated throat cancer surgeon, joins the expedition when her duties permit. Both see the campaign as an opportunity to connect with the American people and learn about their concerns.

Although Ramaswamy’s tough schedule may seem daunting, his team sees it as essential to success as the elections approach. Despite being ranked fourth in national polls behind former President Trump, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, Ramaswamy focuses on building a community and movement through direct engagement rather than relying solely on television or social media.

