Here’s how to make money conversations with your parents less awkward

Discussing finances can be challenging for multi-generational and diverse families of the Millennial generation , [+] Start supporting your parents in retirement. getty

According to a 2023 Northwestern Mutual survey, Americans believe they need $1.27 million to retire adequately. This estimate continues to rise, exceeding the $1.25 million reported last year.

However, according to the Economic Policy Institute, the average retirement savings for all American working-age households — those ages 32 to 61 — is about $95,776.

As a first-generation American from an immigrant family, I found it really hard to talk about money with my parents as they reached retirement age because there was a lack of transparency about their finances, And I lacked confidence in having difficult financial conversations.

Here are three tips to make the money-making conversation less awkward — especially if you’re the one hoping to help an aging parent with their financial planning.

Share your own money journey and what you’re learning along the way

My family often joked about how “cheap” my husband and I looked because we drove a $3,000 car and didn’t eat out as often as they did. They assumed we were being extremely frugal because we had good paying jobs. But they don’t see the daily stress we feel from having over $300,000 in debt between student loans and two mortgages.

Many of my first-generation financial education students carry feelings of guilt or shame about prioritizing their own decisions before those of their families, because they grew up in collectivistic cultures. However, when my husband and I quietly paid off $72,000 of student loans, our mortgage went bankrupt. When I was in my 30s and I started a business, my family started asking questions about how we were accomplishing these goals.

I shared my net worth tracker, my budgeting routine, and how our “cheap” options were allowing us to achieve FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) – a concept he had never heard of before. We didn’t talk about it again until a few years later, and I learned that my husband’s parents made extra mortgage payments and paid off their house. He argued that it would be the right thing to do after seeing how our actions have changed our lives for the better.

Looking back, I wish I had talked to my family about my finances sooner. But now we talk more openly about money and my in-laws feel more comfortable asking questions about money because we shared details with them first.

Listen to their concerns before judging their money habits

Even though I have been married to my husband’s family for 12 years, we never discussed our parents’ retirement plans. When my mother-in-law started thinking about retirement, I learned that she was afraid to retire. His fear was not without reason.

Despite being a financial planner for many years, my mother-in-law didn’t know if she and her husband would have enough money to retire. Federal Reserve data shows that the average balance in a retirement account for a family nearing retirement (ages 55 to 64) in 2019 was just $144,000.

At first, I thought she was hiding financial information from us, but it turned out to be about her fear of working hard for decades and still thinking she didn’t save enough money. She was also afraid to ask her financial advisor questions because she felt she should know the answers.

I also didn’t think that my parents were bound to believe that work was valuable. I watched as my father felt he was losing his identity after retirement, spending years looking for ways to feel like he was valued. Before you judge that your parent’s behavior may be illogical or inconsistent, ask them what is bothering them or where they get their ideas about money.

You don’t have to agree with them or follow their lead. But asking about their concerns about money can help you understand how they choose to spend or save their money.

Lead your parents by example and plan your own estate

The baby boomer generation is expected to leave more than $68 trillion to their millennial children over the next few decades. However, according to a study by Caring.com, two out of three Americans do not have any type of estate planning document.

I recently attended the funeral of a close family friend’s grandmother, and I later learned that the family was really struggling to support the financial obligations of those left behind. After grandmother’s death the conversation with grandchildren started about how they had no idea about their parents’ finances and whether they were expected to bear future health and living expenses .

Even though I’m relatively healthy and in my 30s, I insist that my husband and I review our estate plan every year, because my own father passed away without any documentation.

This is by no means a fun exercise, but the annual reminder to review all of our properties and insurances also provides a deeper review of the relationships that matter to us. This enabled me to have a more informative conversation with my mother, who still refuses to produce any documents.

I at least knew from my plan what questions I should ask, and wrote down the answers I got, even if they weren’t complete.

With the holidays and New Year approaching, you may not want to have the full financial conversation with your family. But there is no harm in starting such discussions. Gradually, you can reduce the discomfort you feel over earning money with your parents over time, and hopefully give you the peace of mind to support them and yourself in the future.

More from ForbesHere’s how much money you need to invest before you quit your job