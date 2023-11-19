Today’s Cryptocurrency Prices: Check Rates of Bitcoin, BNB, Solana, Dogecoin

Bitcoin’s market capitalization is $715 billion

Bitcoin is up 0.57% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $36,563.73. This is 1.14% less than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.34% since yesterday and is currently trading at $1,959.81. This is 4.23% less than last week. Their current market capitalizations are $714.6 billion and $235.61 billion respectively.

How other major cryptocurrencies performed today

BNB is trading at $244.81, up 1.27% from yesterday and down 1.3% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after rising by 0.85% over the last 24 hours. This is 7.63% less than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 4.09%) and $0.077 (down 6.08%), respectively.

Solana is up 2.18% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $58.44 (up 3.07%), $5.29 (up 2.52%), $0.0000088 (down 2.04%), and $0.88 (up 3.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is up 2.18%, while Polka Dot has slipped 4.08%. Shiba Inu has fallen 5.17% in value over the past seven days, while Polygon has gained 4.07%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Render, Arview, FTX Token, KuCoin Token, and Oasis Network are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $3.4 (up 11.55%), $7.91 (up 11.27%), $3.38 (up 8.5%), $6.78 (up 7.26%), and $0.066 (up 3.76%), respectively.

How Popular Stablecoins Performed Today

Stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is tied to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $0.999976 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Thorchain, ORDI, Gala, Dogecoin and Mental. They are trading at $5.25 (down 15.16%), $22.69 (down 13.23%), $0.022 (down 10.32%), $0.077 (down 7.59%), and $0.44 (down 6.79%) respectively.

About Today’s Top DeFi Tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $21.09 (down 3.39%), $13.35 (down 0.76%), $36,403.28 (up 0.32%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), and $4.97 (down 3.17%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not have the property of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for each other like other tokens. Some popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Flow, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.15 (down 6.11%), $1.11 (down 6.59%), $3 (down 1.07%), $0.66 (down 3.53%), and $0.88 (down 8.82%) respectively.

total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.39 trillion, up 0.1% from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.61 billion, representing an increase of 34.12%. Last month, the global crypto market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, compared to $1.05 trillion three months ago.

