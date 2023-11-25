Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Check Rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, BNB, Solana

Ethereum’s current market capitalization is $251 billion

Bitcoin is up 1.1% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $37,801.35. This is 3.96% more than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is also trading at $2,085.51, up 0.78% from yesterday. This is 7.79% more than last week. Their current market capitalizations are $738.81 billion and $250.69 billion respectively.

How other major cryptocurrencies performed today

BNB is trading at $234.49, marking a 0.34% decline from yesterday and a 2.81% decline from last week. The price of XRP is $0.66 today after falling 0.37% in the last 24 hours. This is 3.4% more than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.77%) and $0.077 (up 2.06%), respectively.

Solana went up 3.91% from last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $58.94 (up 3.16%), $5.29 (up 2.2%), $0.0000088 (up 1.5%), and $0.77 (down 0.55%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is up 3.91%, while Polka Dot is up 3.03%. Shiba Inu has lost 3.53% of its value over the past seven days, while Polygon has declined 3.87%.

Take a look at the day’s top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour move, the top five gainers are SEI, Mina, Blur, AppCoin and Sui. They are trading at $0.22 (up 27.03%), $0.88 (up 24.31%), $0.66 (up 17.07%), $1.63 (up 15.27%), and $0.66 (up 13.99%), respectively.

Popular Stablecoins Are Here Now

Stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is usually tied to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens like Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.07%), $1 (flat), and $1.000362 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Gas, Thorchain, Klayton, PancakeSwap and Maker. They are trading at $8.74 (down 4.48%), $5.41 (down 3.73%), $0.22 (down 1.94%), $2.37 (down 1.38%), and $1,462.64 (down 1.31%), respectively.

Here are today’s leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some popular DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.71 (up 2.14%), $21.41 (up 3.40%), $37,773.88 (up 1.19%), $1 (up 0.09%), and $6.27 (down 0.01%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, meaning they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Theta Network, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.6 (up 0.23%), $1.4 (up 3.44%), $3.49 (up 5.08%), $1 (up 6.52%), and $0.66 (up 1.75%) respectively.

total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market capitalization is $1.43 trillion, up 1.06% from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.21 billion, representing an increase of 35.7%. The global cryptocurrency market was valued at $1.25 trillion last month, compared to $1.05 trillion three months ago.

Source: www.newsbytesapp.com