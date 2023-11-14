Here’s how much you can earn in 2024 and still pay 0% capital gains tax

FG Trade | E+ | getty images

If you plan to sell investments or rebalance brokerage assets next year, you likely won’t incur a tax bill for 2024.

The IRS on Thursday released dozens of inflation adjustments for 2024, including increases in income tax brackets, the standard deduction and income limits for capital gains.

For 2024, 0%, 15% and 20% are the higher limits for the long-term capital gains bracket, which apply to properties owned for more than one year.

“It’s great from a tax planning perspective,” said Tommy Lucas, certified financial planner and enrolled agent at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo in Orlando, Florida. “There’s definitely an opportunity to make some gains next year.”

That said, if you are in the 0% capital gains bracket, you can sell long-term assets or rebalance your taxable portfolio without increasing your tax liability.

How to calculate your capital gains tax bracket

You’re more likely to fall into the 0% capital gains bracket in 2024 with the higher standard deduction and capital gains income limits.

“A lot of people don’t realize it,” Lucas said.

For 2024, you can qualify for the 0% long-term capital gains rate with taxable income of $47,025 or less for single filers and $94,050 or less for married couples filing jointly.

The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly will increase to $29,200 in 2024, up from $27,700 in 2023, and single filers can claim $14,600, up from $13,850. The standard deduction is even higher if you’re at least 65 years old or blind.

However, what many investors don’t realize is that the capital gains brackets use “taxable income,” which is calculated by subtracting the greater of the standard or itemized deductions from your adjusted gross income.

“That’s really quite a capital gain you can make without paying any taxes,” said certified public accountant Tom Wheelwright, CEO of WealthAbility.

For example, if a married couple earns $125,000 together in 2024, their taxable income could be less than $94,050 after subtracting the $29,200 standard deduction for married couples filing jointly.

Who can fall in the 0% capital gains category?

Experts say there are several scenarios where high earners could inadvertently fall into the 0% capital gains bracket for 2024.

For example, retirees who haven’t started collecting Social Security income or aren’t required to take minimum distributions should “definitely take a look at this,” Wheelwright said, noting that $94,050 of taxable income. is a “very large number”.

You may also fall into the 0% capital gains category if you’ve experienced job loss or reduced revenue as a business owner.

