Here’s how much WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann made before the company went bankrupt

Adam Neumann, co-founder and former CEO of WeWork.

Michael Nagel | Bloomberg | getty images

WeWork’s astonishing rise and long slide into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday hinged largely on one man: Adam Neumann.

The former WeWork CEO founded the company in 2010 and built a real estate juggernaut largely on the strength of his personality, worth $47 billion at its peak in January 2019. By the time it filed for bankruptcy protection, WeWork was worth just $45 million.

“As the co-founder of WeWork who spent a decade building the business with an amazing team of mission-driven people, the company’s anticipated bankruptcy filing is disappointing,” Newman said in a statement to CNBC. “It has been challenging for me to watch from the sidelines from 2019 as WeWork failed to leverage a product that is more relevant today than ever before. I believe that, with the right strategy and team, a restructuring “Will enable WeWork to emerge successfully.”

Neumann stepped down as CEO in September 2019 after critics noted questionable self-dealing in the company’s IPO filing, such as selling the trademark of the word “V” for $6 million in stock (which he later returned). Will give). Reports from around the same time described an unconventional management style and a hard-partying atmosphere at the company. The company withdrew its IPO under scrutiny, disappointing investors who were expecting higher returns.

Unlike many founders who have seen their net worth evaporate along with their company’s assets, Newman, 44, will likely remain a wealthy man.

A large portion of those assets were accumulated after Newman’s separation from the company, as it once again prepared for a public offering, this time through a special purpose acquisition company.

As part of that SPAC process, SoftBank reportedly paid Neumann $480 million in 2021 for half of its remaining stake in WeWork. The investment giant initially attempted to back out of purchasing Neumann’s entire stake, which was valued at $1 billion, leading to a lawsuit. Former CEO.

Newman reportedly collected $185 million as part of a non-compete agreement and $106 million as part of a settlement. In total, despite being removed from the management role years ago, Neumann reportedly collected about $770 million in cash from the 2021 SPAC process alone.

When WeWork launches in 2021, Neuman will still retain a stake in the company worth about $722 million, Bloomberg reports. After the bankruptcy filing, those shares are worthless, although it is not known how many – if any – he still owns.

As the company’s market cap trended downward, Newman started another real-estate technology venture called Flow. Valued at $1 billion and accompanied by a $350 million check from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, the company promised to solve inequities in the rental housing market by creating a sense of community and helping renters build equity in their homes. .

Flow has reportedly built a portfolio of 3,000 units in major metropolitan areas, with Newman describing the company’s approach as a “technology-first” enterprise. On a surface level, this would appear to be a continuation of Neuman’s approach with WeWork, optimized for the residential market, with the potential for a financial services arm as well. Flow’s website lacks many details, although the company is hiring for several positions across the US

In an October appearance on CNBC, Newman emphasized how his upbringing shaped his business ventures. “The WeWork journey was amazing,” Newman said.

“Flow is another iteration of the same story, which is: When people live in community, when people live together, when people have obvious differences,” Newman continued, “there’s always a common ground. “

Source: www.cnbc.com