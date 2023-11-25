Here’s how much shoppers plan to spend between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday

Despite growing financial pressures, holiday shoppers say they plan to spend more money on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales this year than last year.

This is according to a recent survey from auditing firm Deloitte, which shows that consumers are planning to spend an average of $567 between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday this holiday season, or more than that during the four-day shopping celebration in 2022. 13% more than the expenditure incurred.



Consumers have increased their holiday shopping budgets as retailers beefed up sales and increased discounts this year to attract families hit hard by inflation and rising credit card rates.

“Cyber ​​Week got off to a strong start, with Thanksgiving online spending hitting a record $5.6 billion as consumers took advantage of strong discounts and continued their shopping plans,” said Vivek Pandya, principal analyst at Adobe Digital Insights. “

Deloitte surveyed 1,200 consumers between October 19 and October 25.

Despite the initial surge in holiday spending, consumers are feeling strapped for cash as their savings dwindle and their credit card debt grows. And although forecasters expect inflation to remain slow, many necessities like food and rent remain significantly more expensive than before the pandemic.

Those cost pressures have made consumers “much more cautious about spending,” Neil Saunders, retail analyst at GlobalData Retail, told CBS MoneyWatch. At the same time. Saunders said many shoppers are “more receptive to bargains,” making them more likely to spend during Black Friday.

The best Black Friday deals in years

Both the number of Black Friday shoppers and the size of their budgets are increasing, as retailers slash prices to levels not seen in years. This holiday season, toys, games and hobby gear are on track to see their best deals since 2020, according to a Reuters analysis of federal labor data. The analysis shows men’s suits, outerwear, sports coats, women’s clothing and audio equipment are 8% to 14% cheaper than pre-pandemic levels.

Adobe estimates that toys will be discounted an average of 35% this year, compared to 22% a year ago, while electronics prices will be cut by 30%. Compared to 27% in the same period in 2022.

The best Black Friday deals and holiday shopping tips

According to a Deloitte survey, more than half of shoppers plan to take full advantage of store bargains during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, while four in 10 consumers plan to complete all of their seasonal shopping during that four-day sales window. Are. Meanwhile, data from the National Retail Federation shows that 182 million people are expected to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber ​​Monday this year, the highest number of holiday shoppers since 2017.

Deloitte’s survey shows that shoppers are spending more of their money on virtual holiday shopping rather than deals at brick-and-mortar stores.

According to the survey, shoppers are planning to spend $169 on online purchases this Black Friday, up 40% from $121 in 2019. By comparison, consumers say they plan to spend $138 on in-store purchases on Black Friday this year.

-The Associated Press contributed reporting

elizabeth napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a freelance reporter at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and technology news. She also writes for CoinDesk. Before joining CBS, he interned at NBC News’s BizTech unit and worked on the web scraping team of the Associated Press.

Source: www.cbsnews.com