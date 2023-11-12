Here’s how much Ripple (XRP) was stolen in the Poloniex attack

TL;DR

Poloniex, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, fell victim to a sophisticated hack on November 10. The attackers successfully targeted the platform’s hot wallet, making off with a whopping $125 million in various cryptocurrencies, a significant blow to the exchange and its users.

The hackers’ brazen heist included the theft of approximately 3.1 million XRP tokens, worth approximately $2.07 million. XRP Forensics confirmed the news, as it coincided with incidents on other chains including Ethereum, Tron, and Bitcoin.

About 30 minutes ago a Poloniex hot wallet was emptied for 3.1 million XRP. This happened at the same time as incidents on other chains including ETH, BTC, and Tron. We have identified the accounts involved and are pursuing the money. – XRP Forensics (XRPLF) (@xrpforensics) 10 November 2023

The largest token outflows ($), but not all, were: $11 million USDT

$10.4 million ETH

$6 million Elon

$5 million USDC

$4.7 million shib

$3.1 million bull

$2.5M GLM This is currently the last page of Poloniex outflow pic.twitter.com/SCNVpBQKxw – Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) 10 November 2023

Losses within ‘manageable limits’

As CryptoPotato reported, the hack compromised more than 175 different tokens, each with an individual valuation of more than $10,000. This wide scope indicates a planned attack that sought to maximize impact on the exchange’s digital assets.

Poloniex owner, Justin Sun, confirmed the breach in a public statement, urging users to remain calm and offering a 5% white hat reward to the attacker in exchange for the return of the stolen funds.

Sun revealed that the hackers specifically targeted different wallets across multiple blockchains, demonstrating the high level of sophistication in their approach. Blockchain analytics company Nansen showed that there are only 175 tokens left in Poloni’s wallet, worth just $10 thousand.

