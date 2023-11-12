November 12, 2023
Here’s how much Ripple (XRP) was stolen in the Poloniex attack


TL;DR

  • poloniex hack: Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex was hacked on November 10, leading to the loss of $125 million in various cryptocurrencies, including 3.1 million XRP tokens from its hot wallet.
  • mass token effect: Over 175 different tokens were affected, with major losses including $11M in USDT, $10.4M in ETH, and $6M in ELON, indicating a highly sophisticated and widespread attack.
  • Response and prevention: Owner Justin Sun confirmed the breach and offered a 5% reward for fund recovery.

Poloniex, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, fell victim to a sophisticated hack on November 10. The attackers successfully targeted the platform’s hot wallet, making off with a whopping $125 million in various cryptocurrencies, a significant blow to the exchange and its users.

The hackers’ brazen heist included the theft of approximately 3.1 million XRP tokens, worth approximately $2.07 million. XRP Forensics confirmed the news, as it coincided with incidents on other chains including Ethereum, Tron, and Bitcoin.

This makes .

Losses within ‘manageable limits’

As CryptoPotato reported, the hack compromised more than 175 different tokens, each with an individual valuation of more than $10,000. This wide scope indicates a planned attack that sought to maximize impact on the exchange’s digital assets.

Poloniex owner, Justin Sun, confirmed the breach in a public statement, urging users to remain calm and offering a 5% white hat reward to the attacker in exchange for the return of the stolen funds.

Sun revealed that the hackers specifically targeted different wallets across multiple blockchains, demonstrating the high level of sophistication in their approach. Blockchain analytics company Nansen showed that there are only 175 tokens left in Poloni’s wallet, worth just $10 thousand.

source: cryptopotato.com



