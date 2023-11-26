Here’s how much rent you can afford based on your salary

AntonioGuillem/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Finding an affordable place to live is one of the most important financial decisions we make. With housing costs rising in many areas, it’s important to find a rental that fits your budget. A general rule of thumb is the 40x fare rule. While it’s not universally applicable, understanding this guideline can provide a helpful starting point for figuring out your rental budget.

I’m a Real Estate Agent: If an Apartment Has Any of These 10 Problems, Don’t Rent It

FIND OUT: What to do if you owe taxes to the IRS

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and get a pay check sooner; Discover® cashback debit with expedited payment up to 2 days in advance

a useful guideline

The 40x rent rule states that your annual gross income should be approximately 40 times your monthly rent payments. For example, if your annual pre-tax income is $50,000, the rule states that your monthly rent should not exceed $1,250 ($50,000/40 = $1,250). The theory is that if you spend more than 1/40 of your income on housing, you will be “rent burdened” and struggle to afford other necessities.

“The 40x rent rule is practical, because it keeps your rent within a reasonable portion of your income,” says Jeff Rose, founder of Good Financial Cents. “By ensuring that your annual salary is at least 40 times your monthly rent, you are likely to keep your rent at around 30% of your gross income. Experts recommend this as a sweet spot for housing costs, leaving enough room in your budget for other expenses like food, transportation, and savings. Following this rule helps you maintain a balanced budget without draining your finances too much.

“If you spend a lot on rent, which is a fixed monthly expense, it may be difficult to afford other essential living expenses like utilities, groceries, gas and insurance,” said Erica Kullberg, personal finance expert and founder of Erica. Could.” .com. “It’s natural that you want to find as good a place to live as you can afford, but if you accidentally spend too much on rent and don’t cover your other expenses, you may end up losing money in your home. Will not be able to enjoy rest. Putting too much strain on your budget can lead to a burden of high-interest credit card debt, which can put you in a really tough financial situation.

In expensive areas, you may have trouble finding livable rentals that meet the 40x rule. In more affordable markets, 40x may allow you to rent higher than necessary. But overall, basing your rental budget on a 40x income multiplier provides a simple, logical starting point that everyone can calculate.

WATCH: 7 things the middle class spends money on that affect their chances of becoming rich

When to pay more or less rent

Although a valuable guideline, the 40x fare rule is not an automatic deal-breaker. Depending on your overall financial picture, it may be appropriate to pay slightly above or below this benchmark.

overpay

If you live in a very high-cost area like New York or San Francisco, you may have to allocate 50% or more to rent to live centrally or reach job centers. You may have to compensate for this by cutting other costs. Similarly, if you’re early in your career, it may be worthwhile to commit 50% or more of your income to rent and live in the city center.

underpay

If you have a large amount of debt, like large student loans, high car payments or medical bills, paying it off should be your main priority. Consider paying less than 40x the rent to be more available for those obligations.

Perhaps you earn inconsistent income due to seasonal declines or irregular commissions. In this case, limiting rent to 30x or less when earnings decline may help. If additional costs are high in your area, such as taxes, insurance or utilities, a fare as low as 40x accommodates them.

The 40x rule alone should not make or break your rental decision. Think seriously about your entire financial situation when determining a practical rent amount. But in most cases, you’ll want your housing costs to be pretty close to the 40x income multiple.

So how much should you pay in rent?

Here’s a quick guide to get you started in determining how much you should pay in rent.

If you make less than $100K

$10K Salary: $250 fare

$20K Salary: $500 rent

$30K Salary: $750 rent

$40K Salary: $1,000 rent

$50K Salary: $1,250 rent

$60K Salary: $1,500 rent

$70K Salary: $1,750 rent

$80K Salary: $2,000 rent

$90K Salary: $2,250 rent

If you earn $100,000 and more

$100K Salary: $2,500 rent

$110K Salary: $2,750 rent

$120K Salary: $3,000 rent

$130K Salary: $3,250 rent

$140K Salary: $3,500 rent

$150K Salary: $3,750 rent

$160K Salary: $4,000 rent

$170K Salary: $4,250 rent

$180K Salary: $4,500 rent

$190K Salary: $4,750 rent

$200K Salary: $5,000 rent

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s how much rent you can afford based on your salary

Source: www.bing.com