reuters

After an aggressive rate-hike cycle that has lasted nearly two years, the Fed is expected to start cutting rates in 2024.

Modest inflation and a resilient economy suggest the Fed may cut rates multiple times.

Here’s what Wall Street expects the Fed to do next year with key inputs for the US stock market and economy.

Interest rates have risen since the beginning of 2022, as the Federal Reserve tries to control inflation without derailing the economy by raising rates.

Since its last interest rate hike in July, the Fed appears to have made solid progress in reducing inflation without harming the labor market and the broader economy. This has led many Wall Street analysts to predict significant interest rate cuts next year.

No matter what the Fed does with monetary policy in 2024, investors should pay close attention, as rates represent a key input to the broader economy and stock market valuations. It also matters to consumers, as interest rate cuts from the Fed are likely to lower mortgage and auto loan rates.

Here’s a list of what Wall Street expects from the Fed in terms of interest rates in 2024.

UBS: Fed will cut interest rates by 275 basis points

According to UBS, the US economy will enter a recession in 2024, and this will cause the Fed to cut interest rates aggressively next year.

The Swiss bank said in a note last month that it expects the Fed to cut rates by 275 basis points next year, which is the equivalent of a whopping 11 interest rate cuts by the Fed, assuming they do so every time. Let’s deduct 25 basis points.

UBS said the Fed’s cuts would be “a response to the projected US recession in the second-quarter of 2024 and the ongoing slowdown in both headline and core inflation.” UBS expects the Fed to begin cutting interest rates during its March FOMC meeting.

Macquarie: Fed will cut interest rates by 225 basis points

The combination of higher interest rates and the Fed’s quantitative tightening policies, which it is using to reduce the amount of bonds held on its balance sheet, means that monetary conditions are much tighter than they appear on the surface. The San Francisco Fed’s proxy fed funds rate is currently 6.7%.

This fact, combined with the possibility of a continued decline in inflation due to slower rent growth, suggests to Macquarie that the Fed will cut interest rates by 225 basis points next year.

“The Fed has not yet abandoned its ‘high for a long time’ statement it adopted in late September. But our view and that of our economists is that we will see a Fed funds rate cut of -225 in 2024,” Macquarie said in a note. “Can see BPS cut.” on Friday.

ING Economics: The Fed will cut interest rates by 150 basis points

Softening inflation, a cooling jobs market and a deteriorating consumer spending outlook mean the Fed may need to cut interest rates more than the market expects.

“We have modest growth and inflation coming down and the labor market cooling – exactly what the Fed wants to see,” James Knightley, ING’s chief international economist, wrote in a note last month. “This should confirm that there is no need for further tightening of Fed policy, but the outlook is looking less and less favorable.”

Knightley says he expects the Fed to start cutting interest rates in the second quarter of next year, making six 25-basis-point rate cuts for a total of 150 basis points. They also say they expect interest rate cuts to continue through 2025, with at least four 25-basis-point interest-rate cuts.

Market: Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 125 basis points

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, futures markets are projecting a total of 125 basis points of rate cuts next year. This would bring the fed funds rate to a range of 4.00%-4.25%, compared to the current range of 5.25%-5.50%.

Barclays: Fed will cut interest rates by 100 basis points

Continued resilience in the economy next year will make the Fed cautious about cutting interest rates aggressively, according to a Monday note from Barclays.

The firm expects the Fed to cut interest rates by 100 basis points next year, followed by another 100 basis points in 2025.

Barclay said investors are too pessimistic about the economy’s continued resilience, which could fuel a return of inflation. That’s why the Fed may be slow to cut interest rates throughout 2024, according to the note.

Federal Reserve: Fed expects to cut interest rates by 25 basis points

The average projection of the Fed’s most recent interest rate dot plot chart, released in September, puts the federal funds rate at 5.1% at the end of 2024, representing only a 25 basis point interest rate cut for the entire next year. If that’s the case, the market has gone too far in predicting an interest rate cut, and this could ultimately provide a period of volatility for the stock market.

The Fed is scheduled to update its dot plot chart at its FOMC meeting next week, and the average forecast for an interest rate cut by the Fed next year is expected to increase by 50 basis points.

WATCH NOW: Insider Inc’s popular videos.

It’s loading…

Source: www.businessinsider.com