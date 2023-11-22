Here’s how much – or how little – the typical American has in a 401(k)

Maximize Retirement Savings With These Tips

Recent data on how much money people have stashed away in their 401(k) plans highlights how far most Americans will have to go to reach their retirement savings goals.

In the third quarter, 401(k) participants whose plans were managed by Fidelity Investments had an average balance of $23,800, according to the wealth management firm’s most recent data. Savings for other types of retirement plans were even lower, with an average savings of $20,600 for 403(b) accounts and $14,500 for individual retirement accounts.

One measure of how much people are likely to fall short: An August survey from brokerage firm Charles Schwab found that Americans say they need $1.8 million to retire comfortably.

Fidelity’s data, which is based on an analysis of the nearly 45 million retirement accounts it manages, also shows stark differences in account balances across different generations. Perhaps not surprisingly, given that they have had more time to save, Baby Boomers saved money on average, with $212,600 in 401(k) accounts, $196,600 in 403(b) accounts and $201,640 in IRAs. Lead all the groups.

Yet many boomers are heading into retirement without saving a dime, a Credit Karma survey earlier this year found. Similarly, millions of Generation-X Americans have only $40,000 in savings, according to a July report from the National Institute on Retirement Security.

According to Kamila Elliott, a certified financial planner in Georgia, one of the best ways to boost a 401(k) balance is to funnel a pay raise from your employer into a retirement account. Elliott told CBS News earlier this month that Americans don’t make adjustments to their employer-sponsored retirement accounts as often as they should.

“They automatically enroll in a 401(k) plan, but they never increase their contributions as they make more money,” Elliott said.

Christopher J Brooks

Christopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS Moneywatch. He previously worked as a reporter for the Omaha World-Herald, Newsday and the Florida Times-Union. His reporting focuses primarily on the US housing market, sports business and bankruptcy.

