Here's how much oil the US is buying to replenish depleted emergency reserves

File photo: Freeport Reuters An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment are seen during a Department of Energy tour of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Reuters.

The US wants to buy 3 million barrels of oil in March 2024 to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The government is working to replenish emergency reserves while oil prices remain low.

But there is a limit to how much oil the SPR can physically carry at one time.

In an effort to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the US issued a new request to buy up to 3 million barrels of oil for March.

SPR levels remain near 40-year lows, with 352 million barrels of oil currently in stock. The emergency reserves were used at historic rates last year by the Biden administration to stabilize oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The US is replenishing reserves, especially as crude oil prices have fallen sharply in recent months. The solicitation announcement said the Energy Department plans to buy oil at or below $79 a barrel, which it calls “a good deal for taxpayers.”

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.7% to $71.19 a barrel on Friday. It comes as OPEC+ has struggled to prop up global oil prices as US production remains strong.

It said the Energy Department had already bought about 9 million barrels at an average of $75, while securing about 4 million barrels in quick swap returns.

The government will also continue to take further requests at a monthly pace, at least until May 2024.

Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told Bloomberg TV this week that the latest request comes because there is a physical limit to how much oil the SPR can take in at one time.

“So we will produce at least 3 million barrels, and we hope we can bring more capacity online at these price levels so we can buy as much as we can to make sure we have what we need in the future.” When it’s available,” he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source