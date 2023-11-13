Here's how much money you need to make to buy a home in the US

Washington, DC CNN –

According to an annual report by the National Association of Realtors, the income of a typical home buyer in the United States has risen to $107,000 from $88,000 last year, as home affordability has become increasingly difficult.

The 22% increase was the largest annual increase on record, according to the Census Bureau, and pushed home ownership out of reach for many families in the United States, where the median income is about $75,000.

It has become much more difficult for people to purchase a home as mortgage rates have increased over the past two years and home prices continue to rise due to very little inventory.

“Household income for successful homebuyers increased by nearly $20,000 and topped six figures for only the second time in our records,” said Jessica Lotz, NAR’s deputy chief economist and vice president of research.

As a result, buyers’ typical down payments reached their highest share of the home purchase price in two decades – 8% for first-time homebuyers and 19% for repeat buyers – as buyers sought to break or reduce competitive bidding wars. Pulled together a large down payment for. The purchase amount that was financed with the mortgage.

“In a still competitive housing market, more affluent home buyers were able to get their bids accepted by offering larger down payments and even paying cash,” Lotz said.

The annual survey of recent home buyers and sellers, which tracks transactions between July 2022 and June 2023 this year, has been conducted since 1981.

Despite incredible obstacles – few homes coming on the market, prices not going down, mortgage rates rising – there were first-time buyers in the market this year.

First-time buyers account for 32% of all homebuyers, up from 26% last year. Although this is an increase, it is well below the 38% historical average.

“First-time buyers came back to the market this year with less competition and fewer multiple-offer scenarios,” Lotz said. “Although the share of first-time buyers is still near historical lows, it is higher than last year. Specifically, first-time buyers today have household incomes nearly $25,000 higher than last year and are more likely to use financial assets to enter the market.

The age of first-time buyers this year is 35, down slightly from 36 last year, but above the historical average. The age of typical frequent shoppers has also declined to 58 from last year’s all-time high of 59.

First-time home buyers tend to pay significantly less when purchasing a home, with a typical down payment being 8% of the home purchase price. This is the highest share of the purchase price since 1997, when the typical down payment for first-time buyers was 9%.

In comparison, the typical down payment for repeat buyers was 19%, the highest share since 2005, when the typical down payment was 21%.

High mortgage rates are the main reason for last year’s growth, as buyers looked to finance as little of the purchase price as possible, with rates at or above 6% for most of the survey period.

But coming up with that down payment proved difficult — and according to the survey, for 38% of first-time home buyers, it was the hardest part of the process.

Most buyers said the down payment came from their own savings. Repeat home buyers invest the proceeds from the sale of their home toward their next purchase. However, 23% of first-time buyers said their down payment included a gift or loan from friends or family.

First-time buyers increased their reliance on financial assets this year, rising to 24% from 20% last year. This includes sales of stocks or bonds (11%), 401(k) plans or pensions (9%), IRA plans (2%) and sales of cryptocurrencies (2%).

According to the survey, most of the first-time buyers made financial sacrifices to buy a home. Of those who did, the most common sacrifice reported by shoppers was cutting back on spending on luxury goods, entertainment and clothing.

According to the report, the structure of households capable of purchasing a home continues to change. Families who are facing higher costs because they have children are falling further out of the home buying picture.

70% of recent buyers did not have a child under the age of 18 in the household, the highest share ever recorded in this study. By comparison, in 1985, only 42% of households did not have a child under the age of 18.

The share of married couples among recent buyers fell to 59% – the lowest share since 2010 – while the share of single female buyers and single male buyers increased to 19% and 10% respectively. About 9% of the buyers were unmarried couples.

Homebuyers became more diverse this year, with the share of white homebuyers falling to 81% from 88% last year. Of recent home buyers, 7% were Latino, 7% were Black, 6% were Asian or Pacific Islander and 6% identified as some other race. Additionally, 38% of first-time home buyers identified as non-white or Caucasian, compared to 17% of repeat buyers.

“Homebuyers last year were more diverse racially and ethnically, with an increase in the number of minority buyers, buyers born outside the U.S. and buyers whose primary language is not English,” Lotz said.

This change is an encouraging step toward closing the homeownership gap that exists between white homeowners and other groups.

