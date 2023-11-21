Here's how much Microsoft's stock rose during the current CEO's tenure

Following a highly profitable year during which Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock experienced a significant rise, rising by more than 50% and reaching a new all-time high of $377, which can be attributed to a number of factors including Most notable is the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), which Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recognized and successfully used.

Nadella was appointed to his role in 2014, after which he oversaw lucrative moves such as the acquisitions of Nokia Corp, LinkedIn and Activision Blizzard, as well as an investment in OpenAI, which contributed to the rising valuation of Microsoft stock over the years. .

Microsoft stock price under two CEOs

The substantial increase in value raises questions about how much strategic decisions and effective leadership contribute to success.

According to stock analyst Brendan Schema, the answer can be found in the charts. These charts show the trajectory of the MSFT stock price under the two CEOs, revealing a notable difference, as emphasized in his November 20 post on X.

The value of Microsoft stock under two different CEOs. Source: Brendan Schema

During the reign of the previous CEO, Steve Ballmer, the MSFT stock price declined during his 14-year tenure, which saw a -26% decline, taking its price from $56 to $37. In particular, this period was plagued by problems such as antitrust charges and the financial crisis in 2008.

The period under current CEO, Satya Nadella, was nothing short of impressive with regard to the performance of Microsoft stock and the increase in its value, which equates to an 886% increase in a little less than a decade, rising from $37 at that time. Is transformed. For their appointment, at the current price of $377.

Recent Developments Regarding MSFT Stock

In a year highlighted by AI expansion, Microsoft has benefited from partnering with artificial intelligence firm OpenAI since 2019 and investing more than $13 billion in it so far. The latest major extension of the cooperation was announced in January 2023.

In a strategic chess move, Microsoft’s stock soared to unprecedented heights after a key decision: the hiring of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, who had previously been dismissed from OpenAI, the entity behind ChatGPIT. His appointment signals the leadership of an unprecedented AI research team, ushering in a new era of innovation.

We are committed to our partnership with OpenAI and are confident in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and our ability to continue supporting our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett… – Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) 20 November 2023

Investors, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, are set to see their initial investments benefit from recent developments as they have boosted the valuation of MSFT stock.

