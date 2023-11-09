Here's how much Lucid stock has fallen since Jim Cramer's FOMO

Jim Cramer is an American television personality and former hedge fund manager. he hosts mad Money But cnbcKnown for his flamboyant personality and outspoken views on the stock and crypto markets.

The investment personality posted on (NASDAQ:LCID) was talked about positively. Jim Cramer admitted it was a FOMO bet and “looking for the next Tesla.”

Notably, this post marked an “absolute top” for Lucid shares, as shown in the price chart shared on 8th November crammertracker Account. Since then, LCID lost approximately 93% of its value.

Looking further into this, LCID stock was trading at $55.52 per share on the same day of Cramer’s post, which said “it could go higher.” However, Lucid is now trading at $3.95 per share at press time thanks to the accumulated losses mentioned.

LCID Daily Price Chart. Source: trading view

Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF

Jim Cramer, often embroiled in controversy, has gained notoriety for his financial forecasts, which often prove to be at odds with actual market movements. His track record has even inspired the creation of a special financial instrument known as the Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF.

The goal of this particular ETF is to generate returns on the underperformance of Jim Cramer’s stock recommendations. It works on the principle of contrarian investing, which essentially bets against Cramer’s market insights.

In practice, the Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF actively shorts stocks that Cramer recommends investors buy. Interestingly, shorting Lucid shares during influencer FOMO would have yielded excellent profits for investors.

Cramer’s bullish influence was evident in his advice regarding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). After Cramer suggested investors should stay away from Nvidia, the stock unexpectedly surged a massive 284%.

Among cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has seen its value increase by more than 100% since Cramer advised investors to exit the market in January. Originally, Bitcoin was trading at $17,093 and is now worth around $36,800 per coin.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com