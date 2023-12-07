Here's how much Bitcoin has risen since Jim Cramer said he was selling 9 months ago

In a remarkable surge, Bitcoin (BTC) briefly surpassed the $44,000 mark on Wednesday, December 6, its highest level since April 2022.

With a substantial gain of 24.46% in the past month, the cryptocurrency’s upward momentum is driven by optimism regarding the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by US regulators and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in 2024.

One person who has previously shared a lot of his thoughts on Bitcoin is Jim Cramer, who is widely acknowledged for his dynamic personality and outspoken views on stocks and cryptocurrencies.

In April, Cramer advised investors to sell Bitcoin as the cryptocurrency was beginning to rally in March. Since then, BTC has surged by over 80%, leading many to scoff at the financial analyst’s advice. In fact, Bitcoin was trading at $24,152 at that time and is currently trading at $43,391 at the time of publishing.

“Bitcoin is a strange beast, I will say clearly: I think it is being manipulated, it is being manipulated, so please do not assume that it is not still being manipulated. And I will sell my Bitcoin straight into this rally, and believe me, I have been a believer in Bitcoin at one time, not here, not now.

In January, when Bitcoin was trading at $17,093, Cramer said the current environment presented a “good opportunity to get out of crypto again.” And the value of the digital asset has increased by 153% compared to his January comments.

Good chance again to get out of crypto and out of Chinese stocks because no one can be trusted – Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) 9 January 2023

The host of Mad Money has taken a turn recently and expressed different opinions about this cryptocurrency, often changing his stance.

His most recent opinion was positive. Following a question on his thoughts on CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) on his latest episode of CNBC Lightning Round, Cramer responded:

“If you like Bitcoin, buy Bitcoin. I’ve always had this idea, and for a while, I liked it, and then I decided it was worth the money. I acted prematurely, but the money was earned.

And just two months ago, he urged his audience to take advantage of the opportunity and get out of the cryptocurrency market. Saying that “Mr. “Bitcoin is on the verge of a major decline.”

Despite Cramer’s skepticism about the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has continued to perform strongly, confusing many traditional investors who are skeptical of the digital asset.

Source: finbold.com