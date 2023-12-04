Here's How Many Web3 Games Have Failed in the Last 5 Years (Report)

The game finance (GameFi) space has recorded a high failure rate since its emergence in 2017. More than 75% of all Web 3 games launched have been closed due to declining user interest.

According to a study by leading crypto data aggregator CoinGecko, three out of every four Web3 games launched in the last five years have become inactive.

Over 75% of Web3 games are gone

The CoinGecko study evaluated 2,817 Web3 games launched between 2018 and 2023, identifying projects active as of November 27, 2023, based on insights from blockchain data platform Footprint Analytics. GameFi projects were considered inactive if their 14-day moving average number of active users decreased by 99% or more.

The study found that approximately 2,127 Web3 games launched over the past five years have failed. The average annual failure rate of GameFi projects since 2018 has been 80.8%.

The success of some early Web3 games like CryptoKitties in late 2017 led to the launch of many other games and increased the popularity of play-to-earn (P2E) gaming. About 422 games were launched in the market in 2018; However, 307 failed in the same year, giving a failure rate of 72.7%.

Within the next two years, interest in GameFi waned as the industry struggled with the crypto bear market. As a result, only 244 games were launched in 2019 and 2020, of which 230 projects were scrapped at a respective failure rate of 94.3% and 94.2%.

a sign of stabilization

Due to the crypto bull run in 2021, the failure rate of Web3 Games dropped to 45.9%, with 339 projects becoming inactive in the same year. 2021’s rate is the lowest despite being one of the biggest game failures of all years.

The highest failure rate of 107.1% was recorded in 2022, as the number of dead Web3 games more than doubled, reaching an annual high of 742. This rally can be attributed to the bite of the bear market that caused the collapse of many other crypto projects.

Meanwhile, approximately 509 GameFi projects have become inactive in 2023, at a failure rate of 70.7%. CoinGecko says the drop in failure rates could be a sign that the Web3 space is stabilizing.

