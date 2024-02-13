Here's how many private jets landed in Vegas for the Super Bowl, besides Taylor Swift's ride

Taylor Swift was in good company at the Las Vegas commercial airports in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. The private jet that carried him on the final leg of his marathon journey from Tokyo was one of 882 private planes that flew to Las Vegas over the weekend, according to business flight tracker WingX.

According to WingX data, this year’s private jet total is the second-highest ever for a Super Bowl. Last year’s game in Glendale, Arizona, set a record 931 private flights since the company began tracking them in 2006.

Large events attract hordes of private jets. According to WingX, about 1,000 jets flew into Las Vegas for the Formula 1 race in November. More than 1,000 people flew to the world leadership summit in Davos in 2022.

this year The arrival of the Super Bowl threatens to put pressure on the four airports around Las Vegas that serve private jets, which have enough combined parking space for about 500 planes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. aviation officer Clark County, home of Las Vegas, told CNN before the game that they were expecting “a good amount of drop-and-go operations,” in which a private jet lands, ejects its passengers and then flies to another airport. Takes off to base. Wait until you are called again for the return flight.

Flying in a private jet is the most carbon-polluting way to travel. According to the European clean transport non-profit group Transport & Environment, private jets produce five to 14 times more emissions per passenger than commercial planes and 50 times more than trains.

For example, according to online flight trackers, the first leg of Swift’s trip – in which the singer flew from Tokyo to Los Angeles in a Bombardier Global 6000 – likely resulted in more than 50 tons of carbon emissions, based on private fuel consumption data. . Jet Brokerage Guardian Jet. This is more than the carbon emissions produced by three average Americans in the entire 2024.

Swift’s spokesperson has said in the past that the singer purchases carbon offsets to offset her jets’ emissions, but has not shared details about what types of offsets Swift purchases.

Swift was the most famous of the hundreds of wealthy people who flew to Las Vegas on private jets. According to data from Airbus Corporate Jets, nearly two-thirds of the world’s private jets – 15,000 aircraft – are registered in the United States. Most of their passengers fly under the radar with little public scrutiny.

“The fact is, business CEOs are doing it too, but business CEOs are less visible,” said Victoria Haneman, a law professor at Creighton University School of Law, who has called for tighter taxes on private jets.

“You have legitimate environmental concerns colliding with misogyny when the public only cares about private jet travel when it’s a woman who is using the jet. So on that point, I sympathize with his fans,” Hanneman said.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com