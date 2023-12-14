Here's how many parents will vaccinate their kids against the 'tripledemic'—COVID, flu and RSV

Top Line

Most parents plan to get their kids vaccinated against flu and RSV, but less than half will seek out a coronavirus vaccine, according to a new survey — as more parents than ever opt out of vaccination. and faces weak demand for updated Covid shots.

important facts

The study surveyed 5,035 parents across the country between September 27 and 28 about their intention to vaccinate their children against a “tripledemic” – a simultaneous surge in Covid, flu and RSV cases. Due to which hospitals have become overwhelmed. According to the study published in Vaccine, about 41% of parents intend to vaccinate their children against Covid, 63% against flu and 71% against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Trust in health institutions, concerns about the disease, and good results from previous vaccinations were the main reasons why parents planned to vaccinate their children. Some of the main concerns among parents who said they would not vaccinate their children included side effects, concerns about vaccine efficacy and safety, hesitancy due to the child already having the disease, and the belief that their Children do not need to be vaccinated. About 8% of children in the U.S. have received the updated COVID vaccine, and about 42% of children have received the updated flu vaccine, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data on RSV vaccination rates in children is not yet available, but shortages of infant RSV shots due to high demand and the steep $500 cost have made it difficult for children to get vaccinated.

Adverse

More parents than ever before are refusing childhood vaccinations for measles, polio, tetanus and other diseases, according to a report from the CDC. Exemptions for school-aged children have increased in 40 states, and 3% of children entering kindergarten have an exemption for the 2022 to 2023 school year, the highest rate ever recorded in the U.S. , approximately 90% of all exemptions were for rebates. Non-medical reasons, such as religion and philosophy, according to the CDC, although nothing further is specified. Idaho had the highest kindergarten exemptions of any state (12.1%), followed by Oregon (8.2%) and Utah (8.1%). A survey by health policy research organization KFF found that about 30% thought parents should be able to decide whether to vaccinate their school-aged children in 2022, up from 16% in 2019. % More than. Experts believe the increase in vaccine refusal among children is related to skepticism of the updated Covid vaccines approved for use earlier this year — even though health agencies have found the coronavirus vaccines to be safe and effective. Public perception about the importance of childhood vaccines declined in 52 out of 55 countries studied during the Covid pandemic, according to a UNICEF report.

important quotes

“From a public health perspective, vaccine hesitancy has a cascading effect that extends beyond the individuals involved, even though they may tragically become ill,” says study author Simon Hyder, associate professor of health policy. or even die from a preventable disease.” The management of Texas A&M University School of Public Health said in a statement.

big number

22,513. That number of COVID-related hospitalizations were reported in the week of Dec. 2, an increase of about 18% from previous weeks, according to CDC data. 9,746 RSV cases were reported – about 350 fewer than the week before Thanksgiving – and flu cases increased by 6.8%.

