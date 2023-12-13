December 15, 2023
Here's how many Coinbase shares (COIN) Ark Invest sold in the last week


Since the beginning of the month, leading asset management firm Ark Invest has been on a selling spree of stock in the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase (COIN). Barely two weeks into December, the investment manager has sold more than $119 million worth of COINs.

While Ark has been selling shares at various intervals over the past months, its sale doubled after the stock hit a 19-month high alongside Bitcoin (BTC).

how much coin arch has been sold

On December 5, Ark made its first COIN sale of the month, selling 237,572 shares worth approximately $33 million at the day’s closing price of $140.20. This happened after the company made almost $15 million by selling more than 119,000 shares on November 27, 29 and 30.

The first sales this month were from three exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including Fintech Innovation (ARKF), Innovation (ARKK) and Next Generation Internet (ARKW).

Ark Invest sold another batch of Coinbase stock on December 6, earning $24.3 million. The investment company sold 180,422 shares from its ARKK, ARKW and ARKF ETFs at the day’s closing price of $134.63.

On Friday, December 8, Ark executed its largest COIN sale since July, selling 335,860 shares across three ETFs, the majority of which came from ARKK. At Coinbase’s closing price of $146.62, the sale raised $49.2 million, slightly less than the $50.5 million raised from the sale of 480,000 shares in July.

Ark Spot is competing for a Bitcoin ETF

Additionally, the week started with Ark selling 13,687 coins for $1.88 million at Monday’s closing price of $137.35. On December 12, another 82,255 shares were sold for $11.5 million from the company’s ARKK, ARKW and ARKF ETF at the day’s closing price of $139.62.

Ark Invest sticks to its strategy of accumulating assets when they fall and selling them during booms to make profits. Despite the recent COIN sale, the stock still makes up a large percentage of the firm’s holdings.

Meanwhile, Ark is competing for a Bitcoin ETF with other traditional giants. The investment manager’s application will likely be approved in January as it will be before other submissions.

Special Offer (Sponsored)
Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel's 2024 outlook: Stock and home prices will rise, interest rates will fall, and there will be no recession

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel’s 2024 outlook: Stock and home prices will rise, interest rates will fall, and there will be no recession

December 15, 2023
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel's 2024 outlook: Stock and home prices will rise, interest rates will fall, and there will be no recession

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel’s 2024 outlook: Stock and home prices will rise, interest rates will fall, and there will be no recession

December 15, 2023

You may have missed

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel's 2024 outlook: Stock and home prices will rise, interest rates will fall, and there will be no recession

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel’s 2024 outlook: Stock and home prices will rise, interest rates will fall, and there will be no recession

December 15, 2023
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel's 2024 outlook: Stock and home prices will rise, interest rates will fall, and there will be no recession

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel’s 2024 outlook: Stock and home prices will rise, interest rates will fall, and there will be no recession

December 15, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Gazprom strikes gold in the North Sea leading to calls for stronger sanctions

December 15, 2023
We all want a better travel experience. Can AI help us?

We all want a better travel experience. Can AI help us?

December 15, 2023

Hedge Fund Fraud Probe Raises Alarms for China Risk Managers

December 15, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

How we treat animals is – and will be – key to our survival

December 15, 2023