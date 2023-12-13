Here's how many Coinbase shares (COIN) Ark Invest sold in the last week

Since the beginning of the month, leading asset management firm Ark Invest has been on a selling spree of stock in the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase (COIN). Barely two weeks into December, the investment manager has sold more than $119 million worth of COINs.

While Ark has been selling shares at various intervals over the past months, its sale doubled after the stock hit a 19-month high alongside Bitcoin (BTC).

how much coin arch has been sold

On December 5, Ark made its first COIN sale of the month, selling 237,572 shares worth approximately $33 million at the day’s closing price of $140.20. This happened after the company made almost $15 million by selling more than 119,000 shares on November 27, 29 and 30.

The first sales this month were from three exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including Fintech Innovation (ARKF), Innovation (ARKK) and Next Generation Internet (ARKW).

Ark Invest sold another batch of Coinbase stock on December 6, earning $24.3 million. The investment company sold 180,422 shares from its ARKK, ARKW and ARKF ETFs at the day’s closing price of $134.63.

On Friday, December 8, Ark executed its largest COIN sale since July, selling 335,860 shares across three ETFs, the majority of which came from ARKK. At Coinbase’s closing price of $146.62, the sale raised $49.2 million, slightly less than the $50.5 million raised from the sale of 480,000 shares in July.

Ark Spot is competing for a Bitcoin ETF

Additionally, the week started with Ark selling 13,687 coins for $1.88 million at Monday’s closing price of $137.35. On December 12, another 82,255 shares were sold for $11.5 million from the company’s ARKK, ARKW and ARKF ETF at the day’s closing price of $139.62.

Ark Invest sticks to its strategy of accumulating assets when they fall and selling them during booms to make profits. Despite the recent COIN sale, the stock still makes up a large percentage of the firm’s holdings.

Meanwhile, Ark is competing for a Bitcoin ETF with other traditional giants. The investment manager’s application will likely be approved in January as it will be before other submissions.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com