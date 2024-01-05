Here’s how long $1M in retirement savings will last in California

For Americans planning to retire soon, $1 million may seem like enough to retire comfortably, but it depends on where a person decides to spend their post-working years. , that money may or may not be enough. (Unsplash)

A new study from Go Banking Rates analyzed how long a $1 million retirement fund would last across the country.

The study assumed the retirement age was 65 or older and examined annual cost of living expenses such as housing, utilities and food in all 50 states. The researchers used the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Center for Economic Research and Information.

In some states, like Mississippi and Oklahoma, a $1 million retirement fund will last about 22 years.

In other states like New York and Hawaii, where the cost of living is already high, a $1 million retirement fund will last less than 15 years.

For retirees in California, the annual cost of living expenses would be $72,319.57, meaning a $1 million retirement fund would last about 14 years.

According to Fidelity, retirement can often last 25 years or more.

Financial experts shared that the $1 million limit may not last as long as it did in some states due to changing factors such as inflation.

It’s important to note that retirement funding will look different for everyone. Experts and financial institutions like Fidelity recommend that people put aside about 15% of their annual income for retirement.

But it’s okay if this amount is not possible for everyone. Fidelity still recommends people set aside at least 1% of their annual income until they reach the 15% figure.

The full Go Banking rates study can be found here.

Source: ktla.com