Here's how Hyundai will sell you a car on Amazon

The Korean automaker has big plans for Internet sales on everyone’s favorite e-commerce site, but dealers are still on board.

Starting next year, and depending on where you live, you’ll be able to add the Hyundai Ioniq 5 to your usual cart filled with home gadgets, books, and watches on Amazon. And Hyundai Motor America CEO Randy Parker said the automaker has about $150 million reasons to pursue the plan.

Parker said in an interview, “They have about 150 million Amazon Prime customers, right?” InsideEVS Thursday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. He said that in the US alone, millions of people visit e-commerce megastores every month. “There’s a big audience to get involved in. And so I think it’s a really good partnership to try to revolutionize the industry.”

That partnership will mean Hyundai buyers will be able to use Amazon to search for Hyundai cars in their area – including gasoline cars, hybrids and a growing portfolio of electric vehicles like the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Kona EV – Check online with your preferred financing or payment option and then arrange delivery from a local dealership.

“If you want to add accessories, insurance, financing — it’s 100% the end-to-end car buying experience on the platform,” Parker said. “But if you really want to slash the tires, you still have the option of going straight to the dealership.”

And its “dealership” component is important, Parker said. “I don’t want people to think it’s going to be a straight sale [automaker] To the consumer. It’s not,” he said. “It’s based on the consumer’s zip code. This will connect them to the nearest Hyundai dealer. But for the consumer, it will be seamless, and that’s what’s most important.”

After all, direct selling has become a hot-button issue in the car industry, especially as it moves toward electrification. While Tesla (and later other EV startups like Lucid and Rivian) have always sold directly to buyers, so-called “legacy” automakers don’t have that luxury; They have franchise agreements with their own network of car dealers. And in most places those agreements have been enshrined in law, making direct sales particularly difficult in some places. In short, for all automakers except startups, you typically have to buy a new car through your local dealer, and that’s an industry that has had to be dragged kicking and screaming into the digital age for a long time.

Moreover, dealers have long been accused of being resistant to the electric vehicle revolution — that means larger capital investments in charging, more education for sellers and buyers and potentially less revenue from parts and maintenance. This probably isn’t something Hyundai wants as it is aggressively expanding its EV lineup.

But Parker said dealers are an important part of their process here, going through Amazon as a kind of “bridge” between completely online direct sales and the dealer network on which Hyundai depends. Furthermore, he said that his dealers are really excited about it; More of them have indicated they want to sign on to the program.

“The first phase is going to be a pilot test and after that, hopefully we’ll be able to open it up to all dealers,” Parker said. “We’re trying to make it easier for customers to do business with us.”

This is not the first time Hyundai has thought something different about its sales strategy. Its Evolve+ program offers month-to-month subscription service for some EVs so buyers can try a bit of the electric life for themselves before committing to a long ownership period.

Parker said that while some automakers are easing their ambitious EV plans amid concerns of uneven demand, that is not the case for Hyundai. The automaker has actually reported strong EV sales every month – 50% to 60% of buyers have opted to lease Ioniq models to take advantage of the $7,500 tax credit loophole – and that’s at its US EV plant in Georgia. Moving forward at full speed. More electric models are coming, like the Ioniq 7 SUV.

“I’ve also always been a firm believer in ‘whoever gets there first wins’ and I don’t want to be a follower of that,” Parker said.

