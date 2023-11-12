As part of the MarketWatch 50 series, Eleanor Lys interviews Dr. Daniel Skowronski, Chief Scientist and Medical Officer of Eli Lilly & Co. LLY. The company’s shares have surged 63% this year amid enthusiasm for its Monjaro treatment for type 2 diabetes. It is a GLP-1 drug, competing with Vegovy and Ozempic, which are made by Novo Nordisk A/S NVO. This class of drug results in weight loss so dramatic that it can impact many other industries.

During the interview, Skowronski talked about a different path to much less expensive weight loss drugs. He also said he is “extremely optimistic” about Lilly’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, which is undergoing clinical trials.

More about MarketWatch 50:

Earnings season can be brutal

Each quarterly earnings season features countless headlines about companies whose results beat analysts’ consensus estimates for sales and earnings. You can expect about a 70% “beat rate” every quarter. Over the long term, a “beat and raise” pattern, with consensus estimates rising after earnings reports, could support rising stock prices.

But there are always exceptions. A company may not meet analysts’ expectations even after lowering the bar with its previous guidance. Or a company may be forced to reduce its stated outlook due to operational difficulties or a changing market. Here are some examples from this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD shares fell 19% on Wednesday after the company warned it would not be able to repay its debt as planned if the TV advertising market did not recover. Another factor that may have troubled investors was a 700,000 decline in direct-to-consumer subscriptions.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said during the company’s earnings call that the decline in subscriptions was linked to “one of our lightest original-content schedules in years”, which partially resulted from the Hollywood actors’ strike, which Ended on Thursday.

The company had total debt of $44.8 billion as of Sept. 30, down from $52.6 billion at the end of 2022. During the call, Zaslav said: “Paying down debt and getting rid of debt will remain a top priority for us, we’re also now in a position to allocate more capital to growth opportunities.”

WBD in its current form was created on April 8, 2022, when AT&T Inc. had divested WarnerMedia, which was merged with Discovery Inc.

More examples of tough earnings reports this week:

Earnings season and IPO buyers’ remorse

There was a long period during which low interest rates helped support many initial public offerings, with shares often rising on the first day of trading. This has changed with the slow pace of companies going public and the slow reaction of the stock market. Earnings season has highlighted regrets among investors who bought Arm Holdings Plc ARM, Clavio Inc. Had invested early in several IPOs including KVYO and Instacart.

Vehicle.

A different tone of earnings season from Disney

Investors were in a better mood after Walt Disney Co. DIS reported its third-quarter results, which also included a big increase in Disney+ streaming subscriptions. The company’s stock rose 7% on Thursday for its best performance in nearly three years, as analysts reacted positively to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s cost-cutting initiatives and rising profitability coupled with price hikes.

Even with dividends reinvested, Disney’s stock was still down 48% from two years ago, according to FactSet.

Therese Poletti: Disney CEO Bob Iger is getting his hands dirty by focusing on the studio’s problems – will it be enough?

Positive reactions to other companies’ earnings news:

New tax rules and advice for tax planning

Andrew Kesher explains the tax bracket and rule changes for 2024:

Beth Pinsker explains how to use the latest information from the IRS to lower your 2024 tax bill.

stock picks

When you see how people suffer from hurricanes or floods, you may wonder why anyone would want to live in affected areas. Michael Brush explains how people’s location preferences can be benefited in the long term.

More about the stock:

Three value-stock picks from experienced managers with good performance records

After Exxon Mobil and Chevron deals, five potential acquisition targets in the oil industry

retirement plan

Alessandra Malito writes the Help Me Retire column. This week she helps a woman whose brother is 60 and has applied for Social Security disability benefits but still wants to contribute to a retirement account.

More information about retirement and related planning:

My husband leaves retirement-investment plans to me. How do I hire the right consultant?

Medicare’s Meena Seshamani answers your questions about open enrollment

Stock market boom and bust

You may already know that the tech-oriented “Magnificent Seven” stock – Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, AMAZON.COM INC. AMZN, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, Meta Platform Inc. META and Tesla Inc. TSLA – SPX is responsible for 15% of the S&P 500’s gains this year. This is because the benchmark index is weighted by market capitalization.

The three-year chart for the S&P 500 information-technology sector above shows a pattern of feast and famine, with a bit of a rough ride recently.

But there are signs that a surge in technology stocks could end by the end of 2023, as Joseph Adinolfi reports. And on Friday, he pointed to another bullish indicator.

But there is never a shortage of warnings about the financial markets. Here is a sample:

You too can become a mortgage lender

In the Big Move column, Aarti Swaminathan answers questions from a man who is renting out a house he has owned for a long time. Now he wants to sell and the tenants want to buy the house. With interest rates so high, should one consider becoming a mortgage lender?

More Housing Coverage:

Big surge in stock market, and 13 candidates for recovery in 2024

Mark Hulbert explains that Salesforce Inc. CRM — the worst performer among the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA last year — has been this year’s best-performing stock in the prestigious index.

Among this year’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500, here are Hulbert’s 13 candidates for a recovery in 2024.

Want more from MarketWatch? Sign up for this and other newsletters to receive the latest news and advice on personal finance and investing.

Source: www.marketwatch.com