Here’s how close stock market indexes are to their all-time highs

After suffering a long decline of two years, the stock market is reaching its highest level ever.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 are all within 5% of their record highs.

Solid earnings and cool inflation have coincided with the stock market’s recent rally.

Our chart of the day shows the current rally of the major stock market indices, and shows that all-time highs are within reach.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are all less than 5% away from hitting record highs, according to data from YCharts.

Aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and persistent fears of an economic recession have led to a nearly two-year-long decline in the major averages.

But most of the decline in stocks, which reached more than 30% for the Nasdaq last year, has been erased as the economy remains resilient due to solid consumer spending.

Stock prices have also been boosted by a decline in inflation, further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and stronger-than-expected corporate earnings.

As stocks have increased, volatility has decreased. The VIX index has fallen to its lowest level before the pandemic, and Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton sees the decline in volatility as a sign that stocks may continue to rise.

“The inversely correlated VIX is testing support defined by the June low [of] 12.73,” Stockton told clients in a Tuesday note. “A breakdown in the VIX would be a positive sign for the S&P 500, with secondary support near 10.9.”

The VIX traded at 12.78 on Wednesday and hit an intra-day low of 12.48. A sustained decline in VIX will be a good sign for further gains in the stock market.

