Here’s how BLUR reacted to the latest monthly unlock

Approximately $15.5 million worth of Blur tokens have been unlocked.

BLUR value increased by more than 1% after the unlock.

stigma [BLUR] recently unlocked And transferred some volume of its tokens to the Coinbase exchange. This unlock is part of the ongoing monthly release pattern seen over the past few months. This November, 46.19 million tokens were unlocked, worth approximately $15.49 million.

Additionally, spot on chain data analyzed by AMBCrypto showed that a total of 436.5 million tokens, worth approximately $123 million, have been unlocked since June. Specifically, the October unlock included 51.22 million tokens.

Looking ahead, there are still over 1 billion tokens, worth over $340 million, that remain to be unlocked.

How has Blur reacted to these unlocks?

In its analysis of the daily time-frame chart for the BLUR token, AMBCrypto observed positive price growth after its last two unlocks. Following the September unlock, the token saw an increase of over 6% in value.

Moreover, a similar pattern was seen with a rise of over 4% soon after the October unlock.

Notably, after the October unlock, the price witnessed a more rapid rise. The rally was driven by the broader bullish trend in the overall cryptocurrency market.

However, the current bullish progress has been less impressive. Chart analysis showed a decline of more than 19% in the last four days. At the time of writing, there had been a modest recovery of 1.8%.

Despite the decline in price, the Relative Strength Index line indicated that BLUR remains in a strong bullish trend at press time. Given this trend, there are fears that the upcoming unlock could trigger another positive price reaction.

How Blur Marketplace is performing well

AMBCrypto’s analysis of NFT marketplace data on Dune Analytics highlights Blur’s continued dominance. Checking both daily and weekly volumes, a steady flow of activity was seen on the platform. Additionally, it also left behind notable competitors like OpenSea.

read blurb [BLUR] Price Prediction 2023-24

In the daily chart, Blur’s daily volume exceeded 12.8 million, surpassing OpenSea’s 2.8 million, for a total of 17 million.

Its dominance becomes even more apparent when we look at weekly volumes. At the time of analysis, Blur’s weekly volume was an impressive 152 million. This data underlines its remarkable performance and market presence in the NFT sector.

Source: ambcrypto.com