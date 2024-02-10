Here’s exactly when ‘Overwatch 2’ Season 9 will go live

Season 9 of Overwatch 2 is seeing some big changes to Fara Blizzard Entertainment

It’s that time again, friends. a new season of overwatch 2 About to start. Although there are no new maps or heroes this time, big changes are coming to the game that will fundamentally change overwatch 2, Hopefully things will get better, but we’ll see. If you’re wondering when exactly overwatch 2 Season 9: Champions begins, don’t worry: I’ve got you covered.

season 9 of overwatch 2 will go live Tuesday, 13 February. Unless there are some last-minute hitches (like a technical problem), the season should Start at 2 pm ET. You can click here to see when it is in your time zone.

If you play on PC and you have automatic downloads enabled on the Battle.net client, you may now see a message below the Play button overwatch 2 tab that reads “Pre-release content downloaded.” If so, the Season 9 patch should be installed on your PC, so you should be all set to start playing as soon as the season starts. Console players will have to wait until Season 9 goes live before downloading the patch and joining the fun.

It’s worth noting that the Season 9 patch is a huge one. Blizzard says you’ll need up to 38GB of free space on your system before you can update. Otherwise, you can uninstall and reinstall overwatch 2 After Season 9 goes live.

The reason for the large update size is that it is a rebase patch. This means that patches are being consolidated into the main game files, which helps keep “the final data size of the game client manageable for both PC and console” in the long run.

Blizzard said, “We understand that some of our players may have limited bandwidth or data to download the major update, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

There are a few things we already know about Season 9. There are massive changes coming to competitive and core gameplay – for one thing, each hero is getting more health. You can read more about these changes here before the full patch notes are released:

More from ForbesThe biggest change is coming to Overwatch 2 since its launch in Season 9

There will of course also be a new battle pass and skins to unlock. The Season 9 Mythic skin is for Moira.

Elsewhere, Season 9 is bringing a new co-op event mode and co-op Hero Mastery mode. Fara and Junkertown are getting things going again. You can also expect new purchasable weapon skins, a Valentine’s Day event, and a cowboy bebop Foreigner.

More from Forbes‘Overwatch 2’ Season 9 trailer reveals Moira Mythic skin, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ collaboration

For more news and updates on Overwatch 2 and other games, Follow my Forbes blog, You’ll get a weekly round-up email covering everything I publish. You’ll also be helping me out in a concrete way – it’s a great way to support me and my work at no cost to you.