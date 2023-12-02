Here's exactly when 'Overwatch 2' Season 8 will go live

Mauga will officially join the Overwatch 2 roster when Season 8 goes live. Blizzard Entertainment

a new season of overwatch 2 Almost upon us. Season 7, which brought us a neat Samoa map, is coming to an end and Overwatch 2: Call of the Hunt (aka Season 8) starts soon. If you’re wondering when exactly overwatch 2 When Season 8 begins, don’t worry: I’ve got you covered.

season 8 overwatch 2 will go live Tuesday, December 5. Unless there are some last-minute hitches (like a technical problem), the season should Start at 2 pm ET. You can click here to see when it is in your time zone.

If you play on PC and you have automatic downloads enabled on the Battle.net client, you may now see a message below the Play button overwatch 2 Tab that says “Pre-release content downloaded.” If so, the Season 8 patch should be installed on your PC, so you should be all set to start playing as soon as the season starts. Console players will have to wait until Season 8 goes live before downloading the patch and joining the fun.

The patch is of 3.5GB. So, depending on your internet connection, it shouldn’t take too long to download and install.

There are a few things we know about Season 8. The roster will include a new tank hero, Mauga. Of course there will be a new battle pass and skins to unlock. The Season 8 Mythic skin is for Orissa.

You can expect several balance changes when the season goes live. Blizzard has already revealed some of them and I’ll bring you full patch notes as soon as early next week. One more thing: There will be new Hero Mastery missions in Season 8. The trailer for the new season will drop on Monday.

