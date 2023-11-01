Here’s everything to expect from the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday

There’s virtually no chance that policymakers will take any action on interest rates when the Fed concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Instead, investors will be eyeing signals coming from Chairman Jerome Powell and the remaining members of the Federal Open Market Committee as to where they are leaning in the future.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference in Washington, DC on September 20, 2023.

Mandel Ngan | AFP | getty images

The Federal Reserve meeting will likely end on Wednesday and the central bank won’t do much – just the way the market wants things right now.

In fact, there is no possibility that policy makers will take any action on interest rates. The recent data has given Fed officials time to decide their next steps. Inflation is still very high, albeit low, and the economy is growing at a solid pace despite the highest benchmark interest rates since the turn of the century.

Instead, investors will be eyeing signals coming from Chairman Jerome Powell and the remaining members of the Federal Open Market Committee as to where they are leaning in the future.

“There’s no chance the Fed will do anything here. It wouldn’t mean anything at this meeting. But, what’s the message?” said Josh Emanuel, chief investment strategist at Wilshire. “I think Powell wants to be very measured and careful about not seeming too aggressive. He’s managed to thread the needle very well here.”

Despite the President’s efforts to take a tough stance against inflation given the impact of higher interest rates on the economy, markets have remained sensitive.

Although looking strong this week, stocks have been tumbling over the past two months, while Treasury yields are at a 16-year high – dating back to the early days of the financial crisis.

Since most fears center on how high rates can go, and how long the Fed will keep them high, Powell’s post-meeting press conference, as well as the FOMC’s statement, could impact the market.

“The last thing Powell wants to do here is make a mistake and look too aggressive, because the implication is that you could be looking at a risk-off environment. You’re already starting to see a little bit of a technical pullback in equities, ” Emmanuel said. “And you have a market that is very underfunded.”

Actually, there will be a double focus on the market on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Treasury Department will provide more information about its funding needs in the near term, which could be a key moment for investors, with a focus on how the government will manage its $33.7 trillion debt. Does it. Also on tap Wednesday: Labor Department report on job openings in September, and ADP’s estimate on private payrolls growth.

All this comes just two days before the Labor Department releases its nonfarm payrolls report for October, and it comes after a report that showed better-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter but a further recession likely.

“The Fed will likely keep rates on hold despite an uptick in GDP and employment,” credit strategists at Bank of America said in a client note. “The Fed has taken a more cautious stance due to [Treasury] Longer rate hikes, arguing that the market has priced in some tightening of rates. At the press conference, Chair Powell will likely reiterate that the Fed is ‘proceeding cautiously.’”

The bank said it expected Powell’s post-meeting statement to “largely reflect” comments he made in New York in early October. In that speech, Powell said he believes inflation is still too high and cautioned that the Fed, while able to proceed cautiously, remains open to the risk of a possible reversal of inflation.

David Doyle, head of economics at Macquarie Asset Management, said Powell’s comments “may be more market-moving” than the FOMC’s statement, adding that markets will be keeping an eye on the chairman’s views on the movement in Treasury yields. He also said the Fed would by now have seen the quarterly Senior Loan Officers Survey which gauges how tight lending conditions are at banks.

The market, for its part, is estimating a zero chance of a rate hike this meeting and only a 29% chance of a hike in December, according to CME Group’s FedWatch futures pricing measure. Traders think the first cut will probably happen in June.

However, some market participants believe the Fed may be forced into another hike as inflation tightens.

The Fed probably “will not signal that it has tightened policy just yet,” said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury.

“We still do not see the possibility of another US rate hike in the current cycle,” he said. “As a compromise, we think the Fed will insist that a rate cut will not happen too soon, with easing not starting before the second half of 2024.”

Source: www.cnbc.com