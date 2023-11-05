Here’s a Reasonable Solana (SOL) Price Target for the Next Uptrend, According to Former Goldman Sachs Executive Raoul Pal – The Daily Hodl

Macro guru Raoul Pal is laying out the appropriate price points for Ethereum (ETH) rival Solana (SOL) for the next bull run.

In a new interview on the Crypto Banter YouTube channel, the former Goldman Sachs executive says the smart contract platform could eventually skyrocket between 1,097% and 2,294% from current levels in the next market expansion.

“The numbers have changed dramatically because when I started looking at it, it was trading at $20. We’ve already gone up a lot since then, so every time you go up a lot this number gets halved. My idea is between $500 and $1,000, just depends [on] What does that market look like?”

Solana is trading at $41.76 at the time of writing, up 7.3% over the past 24 hours and a staggering gain of over 300% since the beginning of 2023.

Pal agrees with host Ran Nuner on his assessment that the next crypto bull cycle will end with Bitcoin (BTC) on top, followed by smart contract platform ETH in second and Solana in third.

However, Pal says he may be “blindsided” by the rise of another digital asset, although he says he is not sure which one.

“I really do [have that same order] Also, which obviously means we’ll be blinded by something else interesting we didn’t think of. Solana of this cycle – what is it going to be? I am not able to select them…

Like with macro bets [Solana], it’s very easy because it is very clear. It survived a crisis. It launched. Technology is improving on a large scale. The community is good. Only the Solana story is good.”

