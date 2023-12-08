December 8, 2023
Here is The Game Awards 2023 GOTY and full winners list


The Game Awards has just finished airing after a three-hour show. It has been declared possibly the best year for video game releases in a decade, and also a brutal year for the industry, with 7,000 layoffs across dozens of publishers and developers.

The award winners included only a few surprises, as even in a great year, there were some clear frontrunners. And as you might expect, Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate performed exceptionally well, and some favorites like Zelda narrowly missed winning only one subcategory. Here’s the full list of winners in the many categories showcased on and off the stage between the various trailer premieres.

game of the year

  • alan wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (W)
  • marvel’s spider man 2
  • resident Evil 4
  • super mario bros wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Sports Direction

  • Alan Wake 2 (W)
  • baldur’s gate 3
  • marvel’s spider man 2
  • super mario bros wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

best stories

  • Alan Wake 2 (W)
  • baldur’s gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • final fantasy xvi
  • marvel’s spider man 2

Best Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2 (W)
  • hi-fi rush
  • P’s lie
  • super mario bros wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

  • Alan Wake 2, composer Petri Alanko
  • Baldur’s Gate 3, composer Borislav Slavov
  • Final Fantasy XVI, composer Masayoshi Soken
  • Hi-Fi Rush, audio director Shuichi Kobori
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

  • alan wake 2
  • dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush (W)
  • marvel’s spider man 2
  • resident Evil 4

best performance

  • Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon as Asterion, Baldur’s Gate 3 (W)
  • Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Diablo IV
  • Forza Motorsport (W)
  • hi-fi rush
  • marvel’s spider man 2
  • mortal kombat 1
  • street fighter 6

game for impact

  • A place for the unbound
  • mantras of sennar
  • goodbye volcano high
  • Tchia (W)
  • terra nil
  • Venba

best running game

  • top legends
  • cyberpunk 2077(w)
  • final fantasy xiv
  • Fortnite
  • genshin impact

best community support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (W)
  • cyberpunk 2077
  • destiny 2
  • final fantasy xiv
  • no man’s sky

best independent games

  • cocoon
  • dave diver
  • to sprinkle
  • Sea of ​​Stars (W)
  • viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Cocoon (W)
  • to sprinkle
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • viewfinder

best mobile games

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Honkai: Star Rail (W)
  • hello kitty island adventure
  • monster hunter now
  • terra nil

Best VR/AR Games

  • gran turismo 7
  • humanity
  • mountain horizon call
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode (W)
  • synapse

best action game

  • Armored Corps VI: Fire of the Rubicon (W)
  • dead island 2
  • ghostrunner 2
  • hi-fi rush
  • relic 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • alan wake 2
  • marvel’s spider man 2
  • resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivors
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (W)

best rpg

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (W)
  • final fantasy xvi
  • P’s lie
  • sea ​​of ​​stars
  • Starfield

best fighting game

  • god of rock
  • mortal kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • pocket bravery
  • Street Fighter 6 (W)

Best Family Games

  • disney illusion island
  • party animals
  • pikmin 4
  • sonic superstar
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (W)

Best Sim/Strategy Games

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • City:Skylines II
  • company of heroes 3
  • fire emblem attached
  • Pikmin 4 (W)

Best Sports/Racing

  • ea sports fc 24
  • f1 23
  • Forza Motorsport (W)
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • Crew Motorfest

player voice

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (W)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • genshin impact
  • marvel’s spider man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The best multiplayer offered by Discord

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (W)
  • Diablo IV
  • party animals
  • street fighter 6
  • super mario bros wonder

best optimization

  • Castlevania: Nocturnal
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us (W)
  • super mario bros movie
  • twisted Metal

most awaited game

  • final fantasy vii rebirth
  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • star wars pirates
  • tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

  • IronMouse (W)
  • people make games
  • cleverness
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK

best esports games

  • counter attack 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • pubg mobile
  • valorant(w)

Best eSports Athlete

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends) (W)
  • Matthew “Zeewoo” Harbaut (CS:GO)
  • Max “Daemon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
  • Paco “Hydra” Rusiewicz (Call of Duty)
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
  • Philip “ImperialHail” Dosen (Apex Legends)

best esports team

  • evil geniuses (heroic)
  • Fnatic (Heroic)
  • Gamine Gladiators (Dota 2)
  • JD Gaming (League of Legends) (W)
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best eSports Coach

  • Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Genius – Valorant) (W)
  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
  • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quonium (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)
  • Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Best eSports Event

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship (W)
  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
  • evo 2023
  • International Dota 2 Championship 2023
  • valorant champions 2023

Source: www.forbes.com

