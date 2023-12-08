Here is The Game Awards 2023 GOTY and full winners list

sports awards nintendo/larion/remedy

The Game Awards has just finished airing after a three-hour show. It has been declared possibly the best year for video game releases in a decade, and also a brutal year for the industry, with 7,000 layoffs across dozens of publishers and developers.

The award winners included only a few surprises, as even in a great year, there were some clear frontrunners. And as you might expect, Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate performed exceptionally well, and some favorites like Zelda narrowly missed winning only one subcategory. Here’s the full list of winners in the many categories showcased on and off the stage between the various trailer premieres.

game of the year

alan wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 (W)

marvel’s spider man 2

resident Evil 4

super mario bros wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Sports Direction

Alan Wake 2 (W)

baldur’s gate 3

marvel’s spider man 2

super mario bros wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

best stories

Alan Wake 2 (W)

baldur’s gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

final fantasy xvi

marvel’s spider man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 (W)

hi-fi rush

P’s lie

super mario bros wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, composer Petri Alanko

Baldur’s Gate 3, composer Borislav Slavov

Final Fantasy XVI, composer Masayoshi Soken

Hi-Fi Rush, audio director Shuichi Kobori

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

alan wake 2

dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush (W)

marvel’s spider man 2

resident Evil 4

best performance

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon as Asterion, Baldur’s Gate 3 (W)

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport (W)

hi-fi rush

marvel’s spider man 2

mortal kombat 1

street fighter 6

game for impact

A place for the unbound

mantras of sennar

goodbye volcano high

Tchia (W)

terra nil

Venba

best running game

top legends

cyberpunk 2077(w)

final fantasy xiv

Fortnite

genshin impact

best community support

Baldur’s Gate 3 (W)

cyberpunk 2077

destiny 2

final fantasy xiv

no man’s sky

best independent games

cocoon

dave diver

to sprinkle

Sea of ​​Stars (W)

viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon (W)

to sprinkle

Pizza Tower

Venba

viewfinder

best mobile games

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Honkai: Star Rail (W)

hello kitty island adventure

monster hunter now

terra nil

Best VR/AR Games

gran turismo 7

humanity

mountain horizon call

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (W)

synapse

best action game

Armored Corps VI: Fire of the Rubicon (W)

dead island 2

ghostrunner 2

hi-fi rush

relic 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

alan wake 2

marvel’s spider man 2

resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivors

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (W)

best rpg

Baldur’s Gate 3 (W)

final fantasy xvi

P’s lie

sea ​​of ​​stars

Starfield

best fighting game

god of rock

mortal kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

pocket bravery

Street Fighter 6 (W)

Best Family Games

disney illusion island

party animals

pikmin 4

sonic superstar

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (W)

Best Sim/Strategy Games

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

City:Skylines II

company of heroes 3

fire emblem attached

Pikmin 4 (W)

Best Sports/Racing

ea sports fc 24

f1 23

Forza Motorsport (W)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Crew Motorfest

player voice

Baldur’s Gate 3 (W)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

genshin impact

marvel’s spider man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The best multiplayer offered by Discord

Baldur’s Gate 3 (W)

Diablo IV

party animals

street fighter 6

super mario bros wonder

best optimization

Castlevania: Nocturnal

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us (W)

super mario bros movie

twisted Metal

most awaited game

final fantasy vii rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

star wars pirates

tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

IronMouse (W)

people make games

cleverness

Spreen

SypherPK

best esports games

counter attack 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

pubg mobile

valorant(w)

Best eSports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends) (W)

Matthew “Zeewoo” Harbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Daemon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewicz (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Philip “ImperialHail” Dosen (Apex Legends)

best esports team

evil geniuses (heroic)

Fnatic (Heroic)

Gamine Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends) (W)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best eSports Coach

Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Genius – Valorant) (W)

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quonium (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Best eSports Event