Here is the dividend forecast for Airtel Africa shares until 2026!

Telecom companies prefer Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF) are traditionally popular stocks during economic downturns. I’m considering ending it FTSE 100 company today, based on its impressive dividend forecasts.

For this financial year (till March 2024), the dividend yield on Airtel shares is 4.1%. This edges out the widespread footsie forward average of 4%.

For next year, the company’s yield increases to 4.6%, and then to 5.2% for fiscal 2026. While these yields are good rather than spectacular, they indicate that City analysts expect the dividend to grow rapidly.

So should I buy Airtel Africa shares for my portfolio?

dividend coverage

The first port of call is to check whether current dividend forecasts are realistic. City analysts expect last year’s per-share reward of 5.45 US cents to rise to 5.85 cents in the current financial period.

It then estimates the dividend will rise to 6.45 cents and 7.3 cents in fiscal years 2025 and 2026, respectively.

This year’s expected dividend is covered by 1.8 times expected earnings. This is good, but well below the widely considered security benchmark of 2x and above.

However, coverage continues to trend above this key watermark for the next two years. The dividend cover has increased to 3.1 times for fiscal year 2025 and 3.2 times for the year thereafter.

Balance sheet

Based on this metric, current dividend forecasts for Airtel shares look quite strong. And the outlook gets even better when one looks at the company’s healthy balance sheet.

The company generates lots of cash, and free cash flow reached an impressive $990 million in the six months to July. Due to strong earnings growth, it increased by 4.8% year on year.

Airtel has a relatively low level of leverage which could give it the wherewithal to raise the dividend quickly, Citi Brokers estimates. By September its net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at a modest 1.3x.

However, keep in mind that telecommunications is a capital-intensive business and leverage may rise again. The FTSE firm is targeting capital expenditure of between $800 million and $825 million this year alone to expand its network.

why would i buy

Analysts estimate that Airtel Africa looks well positioned to pay dividends in the near term. And overall, I expect it to deliver impressive dividend growth over the next decade as revenues and profits remain high.

The company operates in 14 markets and, as a result, is the second largest telecommunications operator on the African continent. It has approximately 148 million telecom and mobile subscribers on its accounts, a number that is expected to continue to grow with the increase in population and wealth levels in its regions.

To illustrate the point, Airtel’s subscriber base grew by 9.7% during the first half of this financial year. This, in turn, drove revenue and EBITDA at constant currencies 19.7% and 21.2% higher, respectively, and prompted the firm to raise the interim dividend by 9% to 2.38 US cents per share.

Although competition in its markets is increasing and developing markets can be volatile, I still think the company can be an impressive dividend payer in the years to come.

