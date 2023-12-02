Here is Destiny 2 Warlord’s ruins loot table for all three bosses

Sardar’s ruins bungee

Destiny 2’s latest dungeon, Warlord’s Ruin, is a hit. Players are calling it one of the best dungeons that Bungie has done in years, climbing through a Dark Souls-esque castle, filled with traps and angry Scorn, with the rare three to fight in the form of three encounters. Full of secrets with complete bosses. And a very frustrating prison cell to figure out how to escape if you’re acting blindly.

So, we have the usual three encounters, only this time they’re all bosses, and the loot pool is distributed the same way we normally see in dungeons, with certain pieces of gear dropped in certain locations. A complete dungeon armor set when you try to farm or collect specific weapons. Here are the loot pools:

First Encounter: Rathil

Dragoncult Sickle (Strand Sword)

Vindictive Whisperer (Strand Bow)

Indebted Kindness (Special Rocket Sidearm)

Dark Age Mask (Helmet)

Dark Age Fist (weapon)

Dark Age Strides (feet)

Second Encounter: Place of Sorrow

Neem Lance (Strand Sniper)

Vindictive Whisperer (Strand Bow)

Indebted Kindness (Special Rocket Sidearm)

Dark Age Fist (weapon)

Dark Age Harness (Chest)

dark age class items

Third Encounter: Hafen’s Vengeance

Buried Bloodline (Alien Void Sidearm)

Dragoncult Sickle (Strand Sword)

Indebted Kindness (Special Rocket Sidearm)

Neem Lance (Strand Sniper)

all armor pieces

So, a few things to note in this example. If you’re going for the new unique Indebted Kindness rocket-powered sidearm, it drops from all three encounters so you can farm any of them, or just play the full dungeon. Pretty sure he did it on purpose. Second, if you are only going for specific encounters then all the armor pieces can be found in the first two encounters.

if there Is One complaint about the dungeon, perhaps it’s the loot itself, which other than the new rocket pistol and hand crossbow-esque exotic, the other stuff hasn’t really stood out. This is also, again, all remnants of previous years’ gear. The armor set is nice, but far from the best we’ve seen from the dungeon. But hey, at least it’s really fun to play.

Players are already working on their speedruns and solo strategies, and I wonder if from here, the same rhythm of episodic model, dungeon releases in rotation, and re-releases of raids every season during the year will continue. With one less season, it seems like this will probably have to change somehow. So enjoy this dungeon because it will probably be the last dungeon we see for a long time.

