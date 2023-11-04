Here are Vinod Khosla's 10 predictions for the coming decades

Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, one of the early proponents of Open AI, has now come up with 10 predictions about what the world could look like in the coming decades, outlining his investment philosophy. From freeing up the bottom 50% of the most undesirable jobs with machine robots, to fusion replacing coal in 50 years, and “almost freeing” artificial intelligence based doctors and teachers – Khosla envisions what will happen in the coming years. A series of changes have been listed.

“I have come up with about 10 predictions about what the world will look like in the coming decades, and these outline my investment philosophy. These have to do with the belief that technology (AI and beyond) is the only lever by which We” Kosla social media site

“The need to work could disappear in a few decades if we let that happen. The human experience could be enriched – not just in the physical sense but in the cosmic sense. We would have more agency, self-efficacy, and fulfillment, Learning and doing what we love while maintaining a high standard of living. Humans will be free to do what they want to do, not what they need to do to support their families. Especially That’s good for the bottom 3 billion people on this planet. But we may put obstacles in the way or not be determined enough to get there,” Khosla said.

Here is a summary of these predictions:

Prediction 1: We would be able to have AL-based almost free doctors, lawyers and teachers for every citizen of the planet (with no political barriers) who would boost our human professionals to improve access and care.

Khosla said most medical professionals are not AI experts, and they cannot predict what AI will do by 2030-35. “I have found them mostly wrong since I first wrote about AI in medicine in 2012. The nature of the exponential curve of technology is non-intuitive to humans; the capabilities of smart technologies in 2050 (hardware, software, testing ) are hard to imagine, just as today’s smartphones were unimaginable 20 years ago,” he said.

“Even most software experts are unqualified to judge where technology will lead in two decades, let alone doctors who have little knowledge about the rate of progress in these areas and the mechanisms and prospects of progress. Little is known. Recall how radiologists initially resisted AI, doubting its capabilities. Now, JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) acknowledges AI’s parity with humans on some tasks of radiological interpretation. Does,” he said.

Khosla said that in 2016, he published a lengthy public paper in which he outlined his ideas about how AI would revolutionize the practice of medicine and turn it into a science of medicine. “This is well-chronicled; we have largely predicted current developments and have developed dozens of technologies ourselves using AI in the same ways that we predicted.”

Prediction 2: We can have more efficient sources of plant proteins and better fertilizers in place of animal proteins.

“If you think about it, it doesn’t make sense that we raise cows on alfalfa (which contains Rubisco) to eat protein. Why not just eat the refined Rubisco straight from the alfalfa and get the protein? “Rubisco is the most abundant protein on Earth, given its prevalence in most green plants,” he said.

Ribulose bisphosphate carboxylase/oxygenase (Rubisco) is a key enzyme in photosynthesis that catalyzes carbondioxide fixation. It is an enzyme involved in the light-independent part of photosynthesis, which also includes carbon fixation by which atmospheric carbon dioxide is converted into energy-rich molecules such as glucose by plants and other photosynthetic organisms.

Prediction 3: We can replace most cars in most cities.

“Traffic drives me crazy (have yet to meet anyone who feels otherwise). And you can’t change the width of the roads; it’s a fixed variable. The solution should be autonomous personal rapid transit (PRT) that Fits within the bicycle lane-width, Khosla said, increasing passenger throughput compared with track and light rail with on-demand, point-to-point PRT.

Prediction 4: In 15 years we could be flying Mach 5 aircraft that will get us from NYC to London in 90 minutes – also on sustainable aviation fuel.

Prediction 5: There could be a billion bipedal robots in 25 years (one million in 10 years). This will create a new industry bigger than the existing auto industry. From factory workers to farm workers and more, we can free humans from the bottom 50% of really undesirable jobs. You’ll have yours, I’ll have mine – and it will completely change how we interact with the physical world.

But Khosla warned that it has to be done with care, empathy, humanism and compassion. “If that happens, we will need a UBI and we will be able to afford it as a supplement to markets and their harsh dislocations.”

Prediction 6: There may be a billion programmers who all do “programming” in natural language. The “craft” of coding will be marketed and the entire field will be opened up to those without a classic CS degree. This is just one of countless examples of how entire industries can be shaken up.

As an anecdote, he said, “Fun story – recently at a coding hackathon, the winner was a marketer. Not just any coder, but a marketer. Earlier it was the best coder who won, less on idea and execution. And there was more reliance on ability to improve a solution. Now it’s the best idea that wins because we’ve democratized the meaning of the program and the barriers to entry are much lower (ie natural language!)”

Prediction 7: A world where we may discover more resources than we consume in the next few decades.

He said, “There has been a lot written by pessimists about the scarcity of lithium, cobalt, copper and so on. It’s not a failure of what’s out there. It’s a failure of what we are able to find.” And this may also change.” ,

Prediction 8: We can replace all coal plants by 2050. My bet is on fusion.

At best, he said, if we “stop short-sightedly tearing down these plants and replacing their boilers with fusion boilers we will be transitioning from coal to existing infrastructure.”

Prophecy 9: Music and entertainment can be rich and personalized. Content creation will be marketed, but it’s not going to replace the celebrity-consumer relationship. That “event” will still exist as a separate experience.

“It’s hard to really know how, but I think it will democratize access to everything from sports commentary to music creation. And of course, it will personalize all forms of entertainment and empower many more creators.” Will enable!” he quipped

Prediction 10: Carbon emissions can become a smaller issue (though still an issue) if we get the will to find and scale up better technologies for cement, steel, agriculture, transportation, power generation, HVAC, etc. Most such efforts will fail but enough will succeed to address the problem of carbon emissions in important sectors.

He concluded by saying that we can choose to make the world utopian or dystopian, and we were already betting on the utopian version in 2014.

