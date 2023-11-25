Here are three great ways to cap off a week of Thanksgiving for Tampa Bay. editorial

This article represents the opinion of the Tampa Bay Times editorial board.

Shop small today. Now that the turkey has been put away and the dishes have been cleaned, let’s move on to the next tradition of this holiday weekend: shopping. Those who aren’t tired of Black Friday should take advantage of Small Business Saturday today, a chance for consumers to support small retailers in their own backyards. Online shopping and big-box stores have taken a bite out of these mom-and-pops, who often struggle to draw customers to brick-and-mortar stores in this day and age. Small Business Saturday is a chance to support these businesses and re-engage in the fun of everyday browsing. Shopapalooza returns to St. Petersburg’s Vinoy Park this weekend, featuring more than 350 small businesses. The free event will be held today and Sunday between 10am and 5pm. In Tampa, the Ybor City Saturday Market in Centennial Park will be open today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out Tampa’s Shop Small directory, or simply visit the many vintage stores in Seminole Heights and South Tampa. When in doubt, get a gift card. Even a small purchase can mean a lot to these locally owned businesses.

Unused Thanksgiving meal? Speaking of ways to spend this long Thanksgiving weekend, how about buying those groceries you didn’t need on Thursday to contribute to the needy residents of Tampa Bay? Area food banks are stocking up for the Christmas holiday season, and those canned goods you bought in excess for Thanksgiving will go a long way in helping families who might otherwise go without. Food insecurity adds to the anxiety among families during an already anxiety-filled season. So scan the cabinets and grab those cans of green beans or boxes of stuffing you haven’t used and find your local drop-off point. There is no shortage of reputable charities in Tampa Bay that can put your donated goods or cash contribution to good use. Metropolitan Ministries, Feeding Tampa Bay and many other civic and faith-based organizations need our help. Google them and spend this weekend making someone’s Christmas holidays better.

Flu shots, anyone? Do one more thing on the way home from the food bank. US flu season is at its peak, especially here in Florida, so this weekend is a great opportunity to get a flu shot before the Christmas holiday season. Federal health officials say at least seven states are reporting high levels of disease, with cases rising in other parts of the country. Data posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week showed much higher activity in Louisiana and higher activity in Florida, Georgia and other Southern states. Winter flu season usually peaks in December, but it started in October last year and entered November this year. So far this fall, the CDC estimates there have been at least 780,000 flu illnesses, at least 8,000 hospitalizations and at least 490 flu-related deaths — including at least one in a child. About one-third of U.S. adults and children have been vaccinated against the flu, down from last year. It only takes a moment to protect yourself, your loved ones and coworkers, so get vaccinated while it’s still on your mind.

Editorials are the institutional voice of the Tampa Bay Times. The members of the editorial board are editorial editor Graham Brink, Sherry Day, Sebastian Dortch, John Hill, Jim Verhulst, and President and CEO Conan Galaty. to follow @TBTimes_Opinion On Twitter for more opinion news.

