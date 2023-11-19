Here are the possible scenarios for Bitcoin in the coming week (BTC Price Analysis)

By Shayan

The recent rise in Bitcoin price faced resistance as it reached the important mark of $37,000.

However, the market has entered a consolidation phase, with the price fluctuating within the range defined by $37 and $35K. A breakout from this important range will determine the subsequent trajectory for Bitcoin.

daily chart

On the daily chart, Bitcoin lost a substantial bullish trend after breaking out of the $35K resistance zone and the midtrend line of the extended ascending channel. This change gave rise to a consolidation phase, which presented a critical range between the $37K resistance and the crucial $35K support. Therefore, the future prospects of Bitcoin will be determined by the price breaking out of this decisive range.

Despite several bullish signs indicating rising demand, the scenario of a short-term consolidation correction with a minor retracement appears more plausible. Initial support for buyers is expected at the midrange of the ascending channel and the $35K support zone.

Examining the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin’s price movement slowed down around the crucial resistance at $35K and eventually entered a consolidation phase.

Although the price managed to overcome this resistance, reaching $37K, it also formed an ascending wedge pattern. Ultimately, attempts to break this level were met with heavy supply, resulting in a notable rejection.

The presence of an ascending wedge pattern, indicating a potential price reversal, combined with an extended bearish divergence between price and the RSI indicator, suggests the need for a short-term retracement. In a situation when sellers take control, a long squeeze event may emerge, causing the price to drop below the established ascending wedge pattern. Key support levels in such a scenario include the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level at $32,300.

Bitcoin’s recent remarkable rally has been heavily influenced by the futures market. Therefore, to ensure the sustainability of this ongoing bullish trend, it is important to maintain favorable conditions for the futures market.

The chart provided shows the 30-day moving average of the Bitcoin funding rate, an important metric for assessing sentiment in the futures market. Positive funding rates reflect the dominance of traders with long positions who are willing to pay funding to short traders.

During a period of huge surge in the price of Bitcoin, the funding rate metric displayed a strong uptrend, indicating strong buying interest in the futures market. This positive trend is in line with the recent bullish trend in the market, indicating that most participants are inclined towards taking long positions. This overall bullish sentiment suggests the possibility of further price increases.

However, it is important to note that an overheated futures market introduces the possibility of a long-squeeze event. The slightest price rejection can trigger a short-term cascade, leading to liquidation of long positions. As a result, prudent risk management strategies are advised during such market conditions to deal with potential fluctuations and unexpected events.

