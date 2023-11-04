Here are the key metrics we need to know about Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)’s third-quarter earnings reveal
For the quarter ending September 2023, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) reported revenue of $558.16 million, up 16.8% from the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.
Reported revenues surprised by +0.64% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $554.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.
While investors examine changes in revenue and earnings year-to-year and how they compare to Wall Street’s expectations to determine its next move, a few key metrics always paint a more accurate picture of a company’s financial health. .
Since these metrics affect top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to last year’s data and analyst estimates helps investors more accurately project a stock’s value performance.
Here’s how Palantir Technologies Inc. performed in its most recently reported quarter in terms of the most widely monitored and estimated metrics by Wall Street analysts:
revenue- government:$307.60 million, compared to the average estimate of $317.47 million, based on four analysts. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
revenue- commercial:$250.56 million vs. four-analyst average estimate of $237.38 million. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of +22.8%.
Contribution-Commercial:$135.10 million, compared to the average estimate of $116.65 million, based on two analysts.
Contribution-Government:$185.87 million, compared to the average estimate of $183 million, based on two analysts.
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Palantir Technologies Inc. Shares have returned +13.7% over the past month, while the Zacks S&P 500 Composite has changed +0.8%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which suggests it may outperform the broader market in the near term.
