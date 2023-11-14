Here are the inflation details for October 2023 – in one chart

A customer holds a fuel nozzle at a Shell gas station in Hercules, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline tax, a largely symbolic move by an embattled president. The option of reducing pump prices is hurting his party’s political prospects. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Inflation declined in October, continuing the broader recession as gasoline prices fell during the month. However, economists said price pressures remain at the surface and it may take some time for them to return to their pre-pandemic baseline.

“The deflationary trend continues,” said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo Economics. “But we are entering the difficult part of the cycle.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that in October, the consumer price index rose 3.2% from 12 months earlier, down from 3.7% in September.

The CPI is a key barometer of inflation, measuring how fast the prices of anything from fruits and vegetables to haircuts and concert tickets are changing in the U.S. economy.

The October reading is a significant improvement on the pandemic-era peak of 9.1% in June 2022 – the highest rate since November 1981. Therefore prices are rising at a much slower pace than before.

“Inflation is slowly but steadily coming down and all the trend lines look good,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “It looks like by this time next year inflation will be very close to [Federal Reserve’s] Target, and something that American consumers will feel comfortable with.”

The Fed aims for a 2% annual inflation rate over the long term.

Gasoline prices fell in October

Gasoline prices fell 5% in October, according to Tuesday’s CPI report.

Regular grade gasoline prices dropped about 33 cents a gallon between Oct. 2 and Oct. 30, from $3.80 a gallon to $3.47, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Since then they have fallen further. As of Nov. 13, average prices at the pump nationwide were $3.37 a gallon, according to AAA.

The monthly pullback is an improvement compared to August and September, when gasoline was the major contributor to the increase in overall inflation readings. For example, in August, prices at the pump rose 10.6% due to market dynamics in crude oil, which is refined into gasoline.

House said, “We had a big increase in gasoline prices in August” and are now seeing “a decrease in that.”

“The gains that gas prices give us in one month can be wiped out in the next month,” he said.

what’s happening beneath the surface

Energy prices can increase the rate of inflation due to their volatility. Similarly with food also.

That’s why economists prefer to look at a measure that removes these prices when assessing underlying inflation trends.

This scaled-down measure – known as the “core” CPI – fell to an annual rate of 4%. from 4.1% in September to 4.1% in October. This is the smallest 12-month change since September 2021, the BLS said.

Housing – the average family’s largest expense – accounted for more than 70% of the total increase in core CPI over the past year. Housing inflation declined to 6.7% in October from a year earlier, and has fallen more than 8% in March 2023, according to BLS data.

Zandi said the continued moderation in housing costs was the “most encouraging aspect” of the October report and that the slowing trend should continue in the coming months.

“I think there’s still a long way to go to get back to something we feel comfortable with,” he said. “But we are moving in that direction.”

Food inflation in October was probably a “small blemish,” Zandi said. On a monthly basis, grocery prices rose 0.3% in October, up from 0.1% in September. However, according to BLS data, “meals at home” inflation rose 2.1% in October on an annual basis, well below the pandemic-era peak of 13% in August 2022.

According to the BLS, other categories with “significant” growth over the past year include motor vehicle insurance (which increased 19.2%), entertainment (3.2%), personal care (6%), and home furnishing and moving (1.7% ) Are included.

Why is inflation normalizing?

At a high level, inflationary pressures – which are felt globally – are due to the imbalance between supply and demand.

Energy prices rose in early 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

When the US economy reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chains were disrupted, causing commodity prices to rise. Consumers, having received cash from government stimulus and staying at home for a year, spent generously. Wages rose at their fastest pace in decades, driving up business labor costs.

Now, those pressures have largely subsided, economists said. Supply chains have returned to normal and the labor market has cooled.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to their highest level since the early 2000s to slow the economy. This policy tool makes it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow, and can therefore control inflation.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the US still has a “long way to go” before getting back to the sustainable 2% inflation target. Fed officials don’t expect that to happen until 2026.

