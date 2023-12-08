Here Are the Bitcoin ETF Timelines You Must Know for 2024

TL;DR

Awaiting US SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETF: The SEC is expected to make a decision on several spot Bitcoin ETF applications from major companies like BlackRock and Fidelity, with a deadline of early 2024. BlackRock’s key role: BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is a leading contender in the spot BTC ETF race, bolstered by its successful track record with the SEC and partnership with Coinbase. Possible increase in the price of Bitcoin: The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, especially from a firm like BlackRock, is expected to significantly increase the price of Bitcoin, potentially reaching $100,000.

How soon could we see spot BTC ETFs in the US?

The potential approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States has been an extremely interesting topic recently, with some believing that the launch of such a financial instrument could reshape financial innovation. Can be found and the cryptocurrency market can get a boost.

The long list of giants that have already filed applications with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) includes notable names like BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Invesco and many others.

Crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock provided more details on those initiatives, underline When the regulator is expected to pay attention to each product.

Grayscale’s option with ticker GBTC is the first, with an expiration date of January 1, 2024. Bitwise must wait until January 14th (at most), while BlackRock, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity, and Invesco are scheduled for the next day. Hasdax and Franklin Templeton are in last place, with a deadline of March 31, 2024.

Does BlackRock Have the Best Chance?

Most of the companies that have applied to launch a spot BTC ETF in the US are financial giants with billions of dollars of assets under management. However, one of them has aroused the most excitement and its name is BlackRock.

The world’s largest asset manager (which has a staggering $9.4 trillion AUM) entered the race by partnering with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in mid-June. Even though the SEC is known for its hostile stance towards the digital asset industry, BlackRock has an excellent record with the watchdog, having greenlit 575 of its 576 ETF applications over the past few years.

Many experts and even ChatGPT have suggested that the potential product approval could act as a big catalyst for the price of Bitcoin.

An AI-powered language model estimates that BTC could reach an all-time high of $100,000 if the ETF sees the light of day. However, there are other elements at play, including institutional demand and the upcoming halving.

