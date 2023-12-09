Here are the 3 top risks facing McDonald’s in 2024

McDonald’s investor day focused on the company’s long-term future, but more turmoil could be coming in the near term.

Low-income consumers are spending less, causing losses for companies like McDonald’s and Walmart.

McDonald’s unveiled aggressive expansion plans, which historically has not worked well for the company.

A Ronald McDonald balloon floats over Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City.

Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | getty images

McDonald’s executives painted a rosy picture of the fast-food giant’s strength and ability to achieve long-term goals at its investor day, but the company faces some potential headwinds in 2024.

The event Wednesday included few surprises and some new long-term targets, and Wall Street’s reaction has been muted. McDonald’s shares have been nearly flat since its investor day presentation. Buoyed by concerns about the broader economy and fears over weight-loss drugs, McDonald’s stock has risen only 8.7% this year, lagging the S&P 500’s gain of 19%.

Those fears about business haven’t stopped the fast-food powerhouse from setting ambitious goals.

McDonald’s plans to open nearly 9,000 new restaurants by 2027, including 900 locations in the U.S. According to executives, its larger global footprint will boost the company’s sales and help meet higher demand for its Big Macs and McNuggets. Will get help.

But those ambitious plans are tied to an uncertain global economy. China, McDonald’s second-largest market by number of locations, is still struggling to recover from the pandemic. Turmoil in the Middle East has hurt McDonald’s sales in some markets in that region and beyond. And in its domestic market, recession predictions have not yet emerged, but some economists believe a recession could still come.

Here are the three top risks facing McDonald’s in 2024:

In late January, CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company was predicting a “mild to moderate” recession in the US and a “deep and prolonged” recession in Europe in 2023. But his predictions did not come true.

“A year later here we are, and, boy, was I wrong,” Kempczinski said at Investor Day. “So I’m a little hesitant to make any predictions about next year because I think we’ll continue to see that the consumer has been very resilient.”

Although a recession hasn’t materialized, Kempczinski also reminded investors that McDonald’s has seen lower-income consumers pull back on their spending last quarter. Other companies like Walmart have also condemned that trend.

While McDonald’s profits from its Big Mac and French fries business from upper- and middle-income consumers, low-income diners are still a significant part of its business.

“We walked away from Investor Day more concerned than ever over the situation of low-income consumers,” Bernstein analyst Danilo Gargiulo wrote in a note to clients.

Since the pandemic, McDonald’s has moved away from using limited-time menu items to attract customers. Instead, its marketing has become focused on the brand itself, such as selling key menu items through promotions based on celebrities’ favorite orders. That approach has fueled strong growth in same-store sales in recent years, even as inflation has stretched diners’ wallets.

In general, fast food giants spend a lot of money on marketing and advertising to maintain their brand identity and association. Kempczinski told investors Wednesday that McDonald’s spends more than $4 billion a year on marketing investments, three to four times more than its nearest competitor.

But McDonald’s may see some of its competitors increase their promotional spending next year. Low-income consumers visit restaurants less frequently, which means some fast-food chains will rely on deals and limited-time menu items to drive traffic.

McDonald’s may have to decide whether its short-term traffic boost is worth the potential long-term consequences.

“It will be interesting to see how [McDonald’s] potentially embraces a more promotional environment, and is willing to make short-term sacrifices if it continues [long-term] Brand positioning,” Citi Research analyst John Tower wrote in a note to clients.

Much of Wednesday’s investor presentation focused on McDonald’s plans to accelerate new restaurant openings. The company aims to have a global presence in at least 50,000 locations by 2027 in its fastest expansion ever.

But history shows that aggressive expansion usually doesn’t end well for McDonald’s. Sales often decline after new restaurants lure away customers from existing locations, hurting the franchise’s profitability and diverting attention from other parts of the business such as menu innovation.

Given ongoing economic uncertainty and a volatile consumer, investors are largely skeptical about restaurants planning to expand in 2024 and beyond, Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein said in a note to clients. But he also said McDonald’s is coming in a stronger position and has spent recent years remodeling locations rather than building new ones.

Bernstein isn’t the only analyst with an optimistic outlook on McDonald’s expansion strategy.

“Increasing units from an already renovated existing unit base, where the main menu is driving higher profitability, and a shift compared to prior arrangements toward only the best franchises,” JPMorgan Securities analyst John Evanko wrote in a research note. Is.”

And officials reassured investors on Wednesday.

“We’ve learned the lesson of quantity over quality… We’ve spent the last year country-by-country, virtually city-by-city, making sure we understand where we see opportunities for growth and how we actually achieve that.” “Teams are in the field to be able to execute this,” Kempczinski said.

